Injury Report: St. Louis

April 7, 2022 3:30pm
by:

This week Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to St. Louis. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out.

450SX CLASS

Max Anstie – Ribs, Neck, Lung, Heart | In

Comment: Anstie is set to return for St. Louis this weekend after breaking two ribs and collapsing a lung in Minneapolis.

Justin Brayton – Head | In

Comment: Brayton Crashed during qualifying in Indianapolis and hit his head. He missed Seattle but will return for St. Louis.

Benny Bloss – Collarbone, Ankle | In

Comment: Bloss hurt his collarbone and ankle before the season but will make his 2022 debut this weekend in St. Louis.

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo will miss all of supercross due to a knee injury.

Adam Enticknap – Back | In

Comment: Enticknap missed several races with a fractured C7 vertebrae but will return to racing in St. Louis.

Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | TBD

Comment: Ferrandis hasn’t raced since coming up short on a jump in Detroit and hurting his wrist. At time of posting we hadn’t received an official word on his status from the team, but it seems unlikely that he’ll be racing in St. Louis.

Dylan Ferrandis
Dylan Ferrandis Align Media

Vann Martin – Back | Out

Comment: Martin sustained a broken T6 and T7 vertebrae in Minneapolis he’s likely out for the season.

Shane McElrath – Head, Knee | In

Comment: McElrath tweaked his knee and sustained a concussion during qualifying in Indianapolis. He’ll return to action this weekend.

Aaron Plessinger – Arm | Out

Comment: Plessinger is currently sidelined after breaking his arm while practicing roughly one month ago. The team says it’s unlikely he’ll return before the end of the season, but hasn’t completely ruled it out.

Jerry Robin – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Robin has been riding with torn ligaments in his shoulder and has opted to take some time off to recover. He’ll be back in Denver.

Ken Roczen – Health | Out

Comment: Roczen is currently on hiatus to deal with ongoing health issues. There is no word on when he may return.

Joey Savatgy – Knee | Out

Comment: Savatgy is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Chase Sexton – Battered | IN

Comment: Sexton had a nasty crash during qualifying in Seattle. Fortunately he didn’t sustain any major injuries, and will line up in St. Louis.

Cooper Webb – Battered | Out

Comment: Following a practice crash during the week, the defending 450SX Champion will be sidelined for the 13th round. KTM said he is hoping to return at the 14th round Atlanta Supercross on April 16.

Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton Align Media

250SX EAST REGION

TJ Albright – Wrist | Out

Comment: Albright broke his wrist in Indianapolis. He hopes to be back before the end of the season but is out for St. Louis.

Ramy Alves – Concussion | In

Comment: Alves will return to action in St. Louis after sustaining a concussion in Arlington.

Justin Cooper – Foot | Out

Comment: Cooper will miss supercross with a broken foot. He recently had the pins removed and is hopeful to be able to race the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Ryder Floyd – Foot | Out

Comment: Floyd is out with broken metatarsals.

Austin Forkner – Collarbone | Out

Comment: Forkner is still out with a broken collarbone, but the team hasn’t ruled out a few races at the end of the season depending on how he recovers.

Austin Forkner
Austin Forkner Align Media

Jonah Geistler – Leg | Out

Comment: Geistler will miss St. Louis due to a broken tibia and fibula.

Jace Kessler – Wrist | Out

Comment: Kessler will likely return for Pro Motocross after sustaining a badly broken wrist in Arlington.

Preston Kilroy – Femur, Pelvis | Out

Comment: Kilroy is out for the supercross season due to a fractured pelvis and femur sustained in Indianapolis. He’s banking on a return for Pro Motocross.

Levi Kitchen – Leg, Knee | Out

Comment: Kitchen crashed in Arlington and fractured his tibia and broke his kneecap. He started riding again recently but there are currently no updates on when he might return to racing as he might sit out until the start of Pro Motocross.

Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Martin is out for the supercross season due to problems with his left labrum.

Brock Papi – Collarbone | Out

Comment: Papi is out for supercross with a broken collarbone sustained in Indianapolis.

Kyle Peters – Hand, Ribs | In

Comment: Peters will return to racing in St. Louis after breaking his hand and ribs.

Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out

Comment: Reynolds should be back for Pro Motocross after breaking his wrist in Minneapolis.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out

Comment: Robertson hurt his wrist while practicing before Indianapolis. At time of posting, we hadn’t received an official word on Robertson’s status, but it doesn’t seem likely that he’ll be racing in St. Louis.

Hunter Sayles – Ribs | Out

Comment: Sayles is out with a punctured lung and eight broken ribs.

Coty Schock – Lung, Shoulder, Knee | Out

Comment: Schock is out for the supercross season after sustaining a punctured lung, bruised shoulder, and torn ACL and MCL in Arlington.

Max Vohland – Shoulder and Collarbone | In

Comment: Vohland will return to action this weekend after cracking his collarbone early in the season.

250SX WEST REGION

The 250SX West Region will resume April 16 in Atlanta, Georgia, at the East/West Showdown.

Mitchell Falk – Back

Comment: Falk is out for the supercross season due to a bulging disc that’s pressing against his sciatic nerve.

Seth Hammaker – Back, Spleen

Comment: Hammaker is out with injuries to his back and spleen. Whether or not he’ll return this season has not yet been decided.

Seth Hammaker
Seth Hammaker Align Media

Ty Masterpool – Wrist

Comment: Masterpool is ready to go after hurting his wrist and will return for the beginning of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Colt Nichols – Arms | Out

Comment: Nichols is out for supercross with a pair of broken arms and serious burns sustained when he crashed in the whoops at A1.

Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder, Arm | Out

Comment: Schwartz is back on the bike after breaking the top of his humerus.

Richard Taylor – Arm

Comment: Taylor crashed during practice at A3 and broke his arm. He got the pins out and is planning on being ready for Denver.

Cole Thompson – Shoulder

Comment: Thompson is out for supercross with a torn left labrum.

