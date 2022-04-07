This week Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to St. Louis. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out.

450SX CLASS

Max Anstie – Ribs, Neck, Lung, Heart | In

Comment: Anstie is set to return for St. Louis this weekend after breaking two ribs and collapsing a lung in Minneapolis.

Justin Brayton – Head | In

Comment: Brayton Crashed during qualifying in Indianapolis and hit his head. He missed Seattle but will return for St. Louis.

Benny Bloss – Collarbone, Ankle | In

Comment: Bloss hurt his collarbone and ankle before the season but will make his 2022 debut this weekend in St. Louis.

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo will miss all of supercross due to a knee injury.

Adam Enticknap – Back | In

Comment: Enticknap missed several races with a fractured C7 vertebrae but will return to racing in St. Louis.

Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | TBD

Comment: Ferrandis hasn’t raced since coming up short on a jump in Detroit and hurting his wrist. At time of posting we hadn’t received an official word on his status from the team, but it seems unlikely that he’ll be racing in St. Louis.