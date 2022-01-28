Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Seth Hammaker
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250SX West Results
  1. Michael Mosiman
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Christian Craig
How to Watch: Anaheim 2

How to Watch Anaheim 2

January 28, 2022 12:00pm
by:

The fourth round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, January 29, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST on Peacock TV. Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the fourth-round night show beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST. NBC will have a next-day re-air of the night show beginning at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST.

Note, this round will also be the second round of the six 250SX Futures premiere events.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2022 Championship standings

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States59
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States58
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States58
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States56
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States54
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States54
7Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States52
8Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany52
9Marvin Musquin La Reole France47
10Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France45
Full Standings

250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States73
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia67
3Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States62
4Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States54
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan50
6Seth Hammaker
Bainbridge, PA United States44
7Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States44
8Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States39
9Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA United States37
10Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States36
Full Standings

2022 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows

Episode 1 | Webb, Tomac, Roczen

Episode 2 | Ferrandis, Sexton, Cianciarulo, Plessinger

Episode 3 | Musquin, Barcia, Stewart, Anderson, Wilson

Episode 4 | The Round Up

Episode 5 | 250 Class

Other Links

General

Live Timing

2022 AMA Numbers

2022 450SX Team Guide

2022 250SX Team Guide

Anaheim 2 Supercross

Anaheim 2 Supercross Race Center

Anaheim 2 Supercross 450SX Entry List

Anaheim 2 Supercross 250SX West Entry List

Anaheim 2 Supercross 250SX Futures Entry List

Anaheim 2 Supercross Injury Report

Other Info

Angel Stadium
2000 E Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92806

Practice & Qualifying — 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST
Night Show — 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST

Tickets

Get tickets to the Anaheim 2 Supercross.

Track Map

The 2022 Anaheim 2 Supercross layout.
The 2022 Anaheim 2 Supercross layout. Feld Entertainment

Race Day Schedule

Anaheim 2 Supercross Race Day Schedule

Saturday, January 29, 2021

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Anaheim, California.

2022 Anaheim 2 Supercross race day schedule.
2022 Anaheim 2 Supercross race day schedule. AMA

