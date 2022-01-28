The fourth round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, January 29, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST on Peacock TV. Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the fourth-round night show beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST. NBC will have a next-day re-air of the night show beginning at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST.
Note, this round will also be the second round of the six 250SX Futures premiere events.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
TV | Online Schedule
- Supercross
Anaheim 2Supercross Futures
Saturday, January 29
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2022 Championship standings
450SX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|59
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|58
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|58
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|56
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|54
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|54
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|52
|8
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|52
|9
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|47
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|45
250SX West Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|73
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|67
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|62
|4
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|54
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|50
|6
|
Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|44
|7
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|44
|8
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|39
|9
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|37
|10
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|36
2022 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows
Episode 1 | Webb, Tomac, Roczen
Episode 2 | Ferrandis, Sexton, Cianciarulo, Plessinger
Episode 3 | Musquin, Barcia, Stewart, Anderson, Wilson
Episode 4 | The Round Up
Episode 5 | 250 Class
Other Links
General
Anaheim 2 Supercross
Anaheim 2 Supercross Race Center
Anaheim 2 Supercross 450SX Entry List
Anaheim 2 Supercross 250SX West Entry List
Anaheim 2 Supercross 250SX Futures Entry List
Anaheim 2 Supercross Injury Report
Follow
Racer X
Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Other Info
Angel Stadium
2000 E Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92806
Practice & Qualifying — 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST
Night Show — 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST
Tickets
Get tickets to the Anaheim 2 Supercross.
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
Anaheim 2 Supercross Race Day Schedule
Saturday, January 29, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Anaheim, California.