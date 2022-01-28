Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Michael Mosiman
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Jordan Burns

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Jordan Burns

January 28, 2022 10:45am
by:

Fly Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all-new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye-popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for Fly Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, we have another Soundcheck podcast with former Strung Out drummer Jordan Burns of Moto XXX fame taking us through his favorite moto video songs and why they resonate with him. Then I give a few of my own also.

Listen to the Burns podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player, or the embed below.

