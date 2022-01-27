Round four of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Anaheim, California. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450SX CLASS

Benny Bloss – Collarbone, Ankle | Out

Comment: Bloss injured his collarbone and ankle before the season but is hoping to be back toward the beginning of the series’ east coast swing.

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: After coming into the season dealing with a shoulder injury, Cianciarulo now finds himself sidelined for the remainder of supercross with a knee injury sustained last week in San Diego.

Joey Savatgy – Knee | Out

Comment: Savatgy tried to give racing a go after tearing his ACL during the week leading up to Oakland. He raced in Oakland but had issues in San Diego. He’s since opted to get his knee fixed and will miss the rest of the season.