Results Archive
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Michael Mosiman
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 29
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 5
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Anaheim 2

Injury Report Anaheim 2

January 27, 2022 5:00pm
by:

Round four of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Anaheim, California. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450SX CLASS

Benny Bloss – Collarbone, Ankle | Out

Comment: Bloss injured his collarbone and ankle before the season but is hoping to be back toward the beginning of the series’ east coast swing.

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: After coming into the season dealing with a shoulder injury, Cianciarulo now finds himself sidelined for the remainder of supercross with a knee injury sustained last week in San Diego.

Joey Savatgy – Knee | Out

Comment: Savatgy tried to give racing a go after tearing his ACL during the week leading up to Oakland. He raced in Oakland but had issues in San Diego. He’s since opted to get his knee fixed and will miss the rest of the season.

250SX CLASS

Justin Cooper – Foot | Out

Comment: Cooper is out for all of supercross due to a broken foot suffered before the season.

Mitchell Falk – Back | Out

Comment: Falk is dealing with a to a bulging disc that is pressing on his sciatic nerve. He’s out for the season.

Seth Hammaker – Back, Spleen | Out

Comment: Hammaker crashed while preparing for San Diego and sustained a grade three spleen laceration and compression fractures in his back. As of now there is no timetable on his return, but expect him to miss a substantial chunk of time.

Ty Masterpool – Wrist | Out

Comment: Masterpool is out due to a broken wrist. Currently there is no known timetable on his return.

Colt Nichols – Arms | Out

Comment: Nichols crashed in the whoops at A1 and injured both arms. He also sustained burns on his back that required a skin graft. He’s out for the season.

Coty Schock – Collarbone | To Race 250SX East Region

Comment: Schock broke his collarbone shortly before the season but is back on the bike already after having it plated. He expects to be ready for Minneapolis.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
March 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now