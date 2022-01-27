Round four of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Anaheim, California. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.
450SX CLASS
Benny Bloss – Collarbone, Ankle | Out
Comment: Bloss injured his collarbone and ankle before the season but is hoping to be back toward the beginning of the series’ east coast swing.
Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out
Comment: After coming into the season dealing with a shoulder injury, Cianciarulo now finds himself sidelined for the remainder of supercross with a knee injury sustained last week in San Diego.
Joey Savatgy – Knee | Out
Comment: Savatgy tried to give racing a go after tearing his ACL during the week leading up to Oakland. He raced in Oakland but had issues in San Diego. He’s since opted to get his knee fixed and will miss the rest of the season.
250SX CLASS
Justin Cooper – Foot | Out
Comment: Cooper is out for all of supercross due to a broken foot suffered before the season.
Mitchell Falk – Back | Out
Comment: Falk is dealing with a to a bulging disc that is pressing on his sciatic nerve. He’s out for the season.
Seth Hammaker – Back, Spleen | Out
Comment: Hammaker crashed while preparing for San Diego and sustained a grade three spleen laceration and compression fractures in his back. As of now there is no timetable on his return, but expect him to miss a substantial chunk of time.
Ty Masterpool – Wrist | Out
Comment: Masterpool is out due to a broken wrist. Currently there is no known timetable on his return.
Colt Nichols – Arms | Out
Comment: Nichols crashed in the whoops at A1 and injured both arms. He also sustained burns on his back that required a skin graft. He’s out for the season.
Coty Schock – Collarbone | To Race 250SX East Region
Comment: Schock broke his collarbone shortly before the season but is back on the bike already after having it plated. He expects to be ready for Minneapolis.