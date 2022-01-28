It's a thing we know about but few discuss: pursuing a career as a professional racer requires a lot of riding and training at a young age. This puts parents and racers in a tough spot. Stay in regular school and ride and train less? Or go for the racing dream and figure out a way to continue with education? Andrea Leib faced the same conundrum when her son Michael started to break through in the amateur ranks. To cope, she started On Track School, which provides a virtual private education so riders don't choose the Homeschool = No School route, but instead actually learn and get a real degree. Now many of today and yesterday's top amateur riders are getting their education through On Track. Jason Weigandt talks to her about the process in this Exhaust Podcast, presented by Yoshimura, Leatt, and, yes, On Track School.

