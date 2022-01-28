Results Archive
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Michael Mosiman
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 29
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 5
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: School and Racing

Exhaust Podcast School and Racing

January 28, 2022 1:30pm
by:

It's a thing we know about but few discuss: pursuing a career as a professional racer requires a lot of riding and training at a young age. This puts parents and racers in a tough spot. Stay in regular school and ride and train less? Or go for the racing dream and figure out a way to continue with education? Andrea Leib faced the same conundrum when her son Michael started to break through in the amateur ranks. To cope, she started On Track School, which provides a virtual private education so riders don't choose the Homeschool = No School route, but instead actually learn and get a real degree. Now many of today and yesterday's top amateur riders are getting their education through On Track. Jason Weigandt talks to her about the process in this Exhaust Podcast, presented by YoshimuraLeatt, and, yes, On Track School.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Or listen to the podcast in the video player below.

