Fly Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all-new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye-popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for Fly Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I called up long-time privateer hero of the 1980s Billy Frank to talk about his career in racing, growing up with Jeff “Six-Time” Stanton, his best races, the starting up of Billy Who company, what he’s doing now, some racing highlights, and more.

Listen to the Frank podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player, or the embed below.