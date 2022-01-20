Our sport is full of great stories, on and off the track, and up and down the results sheet. Englishman Dylan Woodcock is one of them. After spending a brief, yet agonizing stint paralyzed in the hospital after going down hard in Houston last year, the #260 of Woodcock is back for another go at racing in 2022. So far things are going well too—he made the 250SX main event in Oakland. We caught up with him for what turned out to be a great edition of privateer profile.

Racer X: I’m excited to talk to you. I don’t know much about you, but I know a little bit and I’m excited for you to fill in the details. I know you’re from England, what career path did you have before coming to the United States? I’m assuming you grew up racing.

Dylan Woodcock: I raced in Europe for a long time, and I always rode BMX and stuff like that. I always wanted to come to America, you know? I loved the stadiums and all that type of stuff. That was what I wanted to do, so that’s what I set out to do, and here we are now. I spent a lot of time in Europe racing, going to Holland, France, and all these different places. It’s all been stepping stones to get to here [America], but once you get here, nothing’s like here. It’s different.

In what way?

Everything’s on steroids, basically. The jumps are bigger, there’s more guys, there’s more everything.

Off the track things are probably different too.

Yeah, a lot of things are different, like the way people live. Everyone here is so relaxed. Everyone in Europe is uptight. Here it’s sunny, it’s nice, it’s beautiful. In Europe it’s raining, it’s miserable, and half the people don’t want to be there. You know what I mean?

Not really, I’ve never been to Europe. I’d love to go someday.

Oh mate, it’s miserable sometimes there when you’ve got to bash out a load of motos and you don’t really want to.