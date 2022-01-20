Dirty Little Secrets

The track is typical of the baseball diamond variety. The rhythm sections are a bit shorter, the layouts a bit tighter. While it’s difficult to directly attribute results to the baseball diamond layouts, I do think that starts are more critical. Riders will tell you that longer rhythm lanes create more passing because you have a longer section to draw up next to a rider and set up a pass before the next corner. Speaking of starts, San Diego’s start is another short one. It bends into a 180 left and immediately into a rhythm section. These rhythm sections after the start can be tricky as riders are bunched together. Mishaps will be likely on Saturday as miscalculations and mistakes are heavily penalized when riders are in such tight formation. As for how riders will attack this first section, there isn’t a clear approach on paper. It’s safe to assume riders will attempt to wheel tap or generally blitz through the first few jumps as quickly as possible. They will then either triple or step on-step off into the next right-hand corner.

Riders will likely go 3-2 through the next short chute and into a 90-degree, right-hand corner. Going 3-2 allows riders to double to the inside (450s especially) and sweep through the inside for the next standard supercross triple. The 250SX Class may have to utilize the outside but the further outside they must go, the more time they will sacrifice.