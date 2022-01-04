It’s been a long off-season. While September through January usually sit on the calendar without any points-paying AMA races, a steady diet of off-season work can get us by. Team USA skipped the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations this year, though, and Monster Energy Cup and Red Bull Straight Rhythm continued to not happen. The busy off-season international schedule was paired down to one race, the Paris Supercross, which was paired down itself, with just one night of racing. There has been very little to bench race about this off-season, besides mythical battles of what we think will come this year.

Well, we’ve finally come to that point! We’ve run plenty of storylines (List Part 1 and Part 2) and preview videos at you, we even checked to see who was flying at the test track. You probably know by now what riders moved where, what riders want to step up, and what riders want to hold on. This is the best time of the year: everyone is tied, and anyone can win. Even better, the opening rounds have delivered on the hype the last few years, as Justin Barcia’s thrilling opening-round wins can attest. We get great anticipation running up to round one, and then usually some surprises early in the season to keep the excitement going. Remember 2019 when Barcia and Blake Baggett took the first two rounds? That’s the kind of stuff we’re talking about.

At some point the craziness will settle down. Last year it ended up being an exchange of race wins for Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb for most of the season. Those two are certainly going to be good again this year. Here’s something crazy: the defending champion has not won the opener since Ryan Villopoto dominated Anaheim 1 in 2012. Always weird stuff happening early….