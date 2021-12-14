The press releases keep coming, team intros keep happening, and photo galleries keep uploading. Teams are loading up for 2022, and we’ve officially switched from off-season to pre-season. Riders are digging, and Anaheim—yes, Anaheim—is coming.

So, it’s time to start the bench racing. Here comes 2022 and along with it comes the classic round of #deepfield and that feeling of the great unknown. Anyone can win, right? Well, not really. It never turns out that way. But those feelings of parity and uncertainty in the run to round one are exciting, and we’re going to celebrate them.

Here are key storylines for 2022. There are so many we’ll be dividing this into two parts, so there’s much more to come.

Eli Tomac to Yamaha: Let me not mince words: The question that will be asked most coming into Anaheim will be, simply, “How do you think Eli will do on the Yamaha?”

A big name making a big team switch is a classic off-season storyline, but this one feels different. Veteran champions switch teams to change scenery or get one more big paycheck, but Eli is adamant he made this switch to satisfy a competitive curiosity. Kawasaki made an offer to him to return. That was the safe route. But what if there was something even better out there? That’s the gamble he’s taking. Eli knows this is no guarantee, but he didn’t want to end his career wondering. Now this prospect looks better since Star Racing has had success with its 450 venture. Last December, no chance anyone thinks a Monster Energy/Star Racing YZ450F could be better than a Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450 in supercross. Now? Well, at least it’s up for debate.

Star has proven its philosophies can translate successfully to the 450 class. But can Tomac actually take a step up at this stage in his career? Can you really do better than the factory Kawi unit, which has had success nearly uninterrupted for 30-some years? We’re just glad Eli is trying to find out because it makes for a fascinating storyline.