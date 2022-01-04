Ken Roczen might not have a new bike, trainer or team, but he has made advances this year to try to figure out his previous troubles on the physical side.

“I actually ended up going to Europe this year, to catch up with some family, but more of a business trip,” Roczen said. “Me and my trainer Blake [Savage] caught up with APC Training Facility and Red Bull guys in Austria, and that was awesome. Obviously, I had history with them back in the GPs, I would go to them three times a year and did testing and training with them. We had some fun there, but they have really upped it to a whole ‘nother level. They basically have a specialist in every category. It was just going back to the basics, I was super covered, scheduling wise, and Blake and I looked at it like a collab a bit. We also saw a doctor over there to try to get some more things figured out. Everything was going to plan until December when I came down to a gnarly sickness for some reason. Kind of still battling it. Not COVID[-19]. It kind of threw off my preparation here in December. I just felt revived myself a little bit. I made the sport my hobby again, and training. Felt really good to go back to having fun, spending a lot of time at the track and worked on my craft a bit.”

Justin Barcia has the same bike and team, but a new trainer in Wil Hahn, a new crew chief and mechanic, and he’s riding with his 250 teammates Pierce Brown and Michael Mosiman a lot more.

“It’s been a really fun group to be around—the 250 guys being around him, Wil, new crew chief and mechanic," Bam Bam said. "Riding with Michael and Pierce has been huge for me. It’s kept the pressure on—I don’t know if they will say it but I feel like they have taught me things and I have taught them things. To have Wil doing the training program is good, I’ve trained with a lot of people and I trained myself. It’s kind of a collab like that.”

Barcia also has some history on the line, as he has tied Jeremy McGrath’s mark with three-straight season opening wins. He said he would love to break that record and take his fourth-straight on Saturday.