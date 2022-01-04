HOSTS: Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Phil Nicoletti

FILM: Travis Marx

EDIT: Kellen Brauer

We don't know what regions each rider will compete in, but we do know there's lots of talent in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250 class. After six new riders broke through for their first career wins in 2021, who will reign supreme in 2022? From defending champions Justin Cooper and Colt Nichols to Jett and Hunter Lawrence, Christian Craig, Jeremy Martin, Cameron McAdoo, Austin Forkner, RJ Hampshire, Michael Mosiman, Jo Shimoda and, many, many more the 250s are going to provide plenty of excitement in the new year.

Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas discuss, along with special guest Phil Nicoletti. Brought to you by Monster Energy, Fly Racing, Maxxis, DID, and Maxima.

EPISODE 1