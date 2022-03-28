Maybe between now and the end of the year someone will perk up saying they knew Eli Tomac would be this good in 2022. Someone outside of Eli’s camp. Maybe Eli himself or his family or the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing crew knew. Maybe. But did anyone else?

Winning the Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship (he now holds more than a two-race lead in points with five races remaining) is one thing, and that alone would be a heck of an accomplishment. But Eli has gone beyond that. He’s not only en route to winning the title, he might just be logging the best season of his entire career. At age 29, which would also make him the oldest supercross champion ever. That’s crazy. Is he even better than ever now?

Tomac is not one for controversial takes or quotes. He has five wins in a row right now which matches his five-race streak from 2017. He will only say he feels similar. If he says he's better than ever, that would probably seem like a slight to his old team at Monster Energy Kawasaki. Eli doesn't trade in trash talk like that.

“When you can string them together like this, I would say it’s a similar feeling,” he said after his fifth straight win in 2022. “Things just go your way and everything feels right. I feel good on the bike and the motorcycle. That’s the way it’s been. I’ve been able to execute good starts and get to the front of the pack that way. So, when you can do that many in a row, it’s just a good feeling.”

Now he’s also assaulting the record book, passing Chad Reed for fourth all-time in career 450SX wins. Of course Eli doesn’t care much about this stuff. He’s just racing in the moment and trying to win this one title. Does he care about these race-win records?