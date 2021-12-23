Warning, warning: The following info might not mean anything at all. Rumors of riders flying at the test track is a long off-season tradition that often doesn't translate at all when the races begin in January. But, you know something? Sometimes it does!

Just as a sample, check out the last two seasons when we did this piece, for the 2018 and then 2019 seasons. We had people saying Ken Roczen, Marvin Musquin and Eli Tomac were flying. Shocking! We also had people buzzing about Bradley Taft. So....yeah.

Anyway, Matthes texted a bunch of insiders recently to see who is going fast in December. Which is most definitely NOT January. But it's fun to read, anyway!