Warning, warning: The following info might not mean anything at all. Rumors of riders flying at the test track is a long off-season tradition that often doesn't translate at all when the races begin in January. But, you know something? Sometimes it does!
Just as a sample, check out the last two seasons when we did this piece, for the 2018 and then 2019 seasons. We had people saying Ken Roczen, Marvin Musquin and Eli Tomac were flying. Shocking! We also had people buzzing about Bradley Taft. So....yeah.
Anyway, Matthes texted a bunch of insiders recently to see who is going fast in December. Which is most definitely NOT January. But it's fun to read, anyway!
Well, we're starting off hot with a Bubba mention right away! That's what I'm talking about. But yeah, a vote for Coop and the new bike. It won't be the last one folks.
Lots of Marchbanks hype, there was some last year also. As a matter of fact, I almost made a bet with an industry person that Marchbanks would not win the MX opener. This person wast that sure about it after watching him ride! Also, a vote for AC here is predictable. We know he's fast.
I did NOT have Luke Neese in the "Flying at the test track" montage, that's for sure. The Maxxis SGB Honda rider gets a vote from this person though.
Obviously this person has been to the GOAT farm and obviously, Christian Craig and Eli Tomac going fast is nothing new. You could be blindfolded and see that these dudes are flying.
Team Green in the house! Anderson getting a vote is a sneaky good pick and Forkner, well this is a big year for him. You hope he'll figure it out and get back to his old winning ways. However, after I got this text, Forkner did have a good crash. I hear he will be okay, though.
Another Marchbanks vote! Muc-Off/FXR ClubMX 250 guy waking some people up!
Getting a vote here is a good thing for Joey Savatgy, but the "practice hero" comment is sort of a backhanded compliment right?
The new KTM is better in the whoops and this person says that Webb is better in the whoops. The "different guy" part of the text is impressive because although Coop didn't crush the whoops, he is already the actual Monster Energy Supercross Champion. So, uh, "different guy" would mean a really high level.
Benny Bloss! Flying at the test track! Yeah, in the spirit of Marty Davalos, the new Team Tedder rider is impressing. Carson Mumford and Pierce Brown were a bit unexpected right?
Well written text vote for Forkner here. Love to see it.
Another vote for Benny! See, I had heard a bit ago that Benny had issues finishing a moto on SX but here he is getting two votes for flying at the test track. I need to check my sources. [Editor's note: This just in: we have now heard Benny had a big one the other day. Hope he's okay. -- Weege].
Another vote for JA21 who's probably a little under the radar, but we're sure that he likes it that way.
Here we go! This person is a noted grump though so I'm not going to take this seriously.
* Main Image by Octopi Media