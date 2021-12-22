Justin Barcia: Can the Red Bull GasGas rider do it again?! Be it a blessing or a curse, Barcia has earned the reputation of coming out of the gate with both barrels blazing at the first supercross of the year—he’s won the last three in a row! And whether he likes it or not, everyone is waiting to see if he makes it four in a row on January 8. But there’s more to a season than winning the first race, and Barcia would happily trade a win at round 1 if it meant picking up a few additional wins later in the season and staying in the championship hunt. He’s even remarked that he’s been a one-trick pony, and that he doesn’t like it. So while the season opener is a big story for Barcia, the larger one is whether he can pick up a few wins down the line, and stay relevant in the championship down to the wire.

Malcolm Stewart: Stewart has been in the 450SX ranks since 2017 but it sure looks like he’s starting to find his stride. In his first two years in the 450SX Class he only broke the top ten six times and a broken femur sustained in Glendale took him out for most of 2019. In 2020 things started to turn around for Stewart and he was in the top five in three of the final five races. He backed it up the next year with Monster Energy/Star Yamaha by putting together the best season of his career, logging a stack of top fives and even snaring a podium at Salt Lake City 1 to end up sixth overall in points. On paper he’s riding a big wave of momentum, armed with Aldon Baker training. His new team, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, is betting on him big in 2022 as their best hope for getting wins in the 450SX Class. Mookie Fever? It could be spreading rapidly in January.

Marvin Musquin: Red Bull KTM’s longest continuous rider is coming back for another season of Monster Energy Supercross. He’ll be thirty-two when he lines up, but you’d be hard-pressed to know he’s in the 30-plus crowd by his riding. Musquin has been a threat to win for years, and even though he had a mercurial season in 2021, he didn’t let the checkers fall on his season without winning at Salt Lake City 1. He ended up ninth in the standings, far below what he’s been able to do in the past, but he still had some highlights. He also didn’t have the benefit of a previous season’s experience—he missed 2020 with a knee injury. We’ll see if Musquin is able to continue producing the same, rock-solid results he’s been earning for so many years in what could be his final year with Red Bull KTM.

Comeback Kids: There’s so much hype around so many riders that it becomes easy to forget riders that have gone through the tough times and need to get back on the podium radar. That includes a pair of teammates on the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM WPS squad in Joey Savatgy and Shane McElrath. These guys were once battling at the top of the 250 ranks, right there with guys who are super-hyped on 450s today. Remember Savatgy versus Webb? McElrath versus Sexton? This duo is in for a rebuild and hopes 2022 serves as a reminder of their potential. A third teammate over there is Max Anstie, who was quietly effective when he rejoined the supercross pack last year. Even against a deep field, these riders hope to have the power to surprise, and then remind everyone that it shouldn’t have been very surprising at all.