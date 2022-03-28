It looked like at some point you were catching right up. Was there a point when you said, I’m counting my points? This doesn’t matter? The track is rough. We’re in traffic. It’s getting a little sketchy. Second is good tonight, or at no point did you say that?

Kind of. I had a couple close calls once I got back to second. I got back into there and missed a few rhythms. I kind of checked up mentally. that track could bite you at any second. Kind of went on reserve, but then also hit my marks. I could have pushed it more, but I felt like I had to kind of back it down just a tad and I guess take second.

Michael Mosiman | 3rd

Michael, Christian said on the podium that he was sour about the pass. Christian, that’s not helping you being the old guy using words like “sour” when you’re upset! Michael, how did you feel about the pass and before and after and maybe thinking about it?

Michael Mosiman: I went and watched it back and it’s pretty impressive the speeds that people bootleg the race onto YouTube. I went on there and checked it out. It’s racing. I actually looked back to A2 when we battled and I raced him very, very clean and arguably I think my team and those close to me would say I gave him a little bit too much room where I could have. He knew I could have pushed the limit there as well. I remember he said something like, “That was awesome. Great racing, but I know more aggressive racing is coming.” That’s really just the general understanding I think that we have. Obviously, it’s never fun to be on the other side of that. But, I’m going forward. I’m going for the win. I didn’t come way hard into them. I was really right there on the entrance. It felt like racing to me. Moving forward. Moving on.

Like Daniel said on the podium, it’s two races. You had the beginning of that race where you looked awesome. Was it just pure mistakes? How do you lose that much of a pace to let those guys catch back up to you?

Great question. My rear brake went out completely. So, I think I had a decent gap then after. I made big mistake before the whoops because I just jumped into that turn and got on the gas and then I had no rear brake. I almost went in the hay bales [Tuff Blox]. Almost crashed. Then kind of floundered through the whoops. Then it was feeling weird because I thought there was something maybe with my transmission too, but it was just the rotor was bent. So, every time it spun, it would lock up. Then obviously the harder you’re on the gas. But I really got lucky that my bike stayed together. It took a couple laps adjusting to that, for sure. I’m really proud I made due. I feel like I showed a lot of heart to ride the way I did. For a little bit there, I really wasn’t that bad off the pace. Then when you have a guy behind you and you can’t drive into the corner. I’m like, do I go inside, or do I go outside? If I go outside, I’ll probably get passed because I can’t really brake that hard anyway. If I try to go inside, I can’t brake that hard to get to the inside. So it’s just a Catch-22. Made the most of it.