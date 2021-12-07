"I can't believe it's been 15 years that I have been designing the Daytona Supercross track,” said Carmichael. “Every year we try to make it better for both the fans and riders, and for 2022, I believe we did just that with some new twists. First off, I'm glad we were able to get the over-under bridge back because it opens up the options on the course. That and the split lane are what I am looking most forward to seeing along with the famous sand section that the fans always love to see! The Daytona Supercross in March is going to be the only one in my home State of Florida so I am very excited about that as well. It's going to be a great track and I can't wait to watch and see how it all unfolds this year!"

The high-flying, crowd-pleasing Daytona Supercross is fun for the entire family. Tickets for the 52nd annual Daytona Supercross , a Monster Energy AMA Supercross event, start at just $40. Kids 6-12 are $15 and ages 5 and under are free in general admission areas.

“Ricky has done it yet again with his incredible, never-seen-before course that will amaze fans in attendance for Daytona Supercross in 2022,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “Couple its challenging design along with the historical ramifications will make the iconic event under the lights one for the ages.”

Also returning in 2022 will be the 12th annual Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross on Sunday, March 6 and Monday, March 7. Amateur supercross racers have an opportunity to test their skills on a slightly modified version of the same course used in the Daytona Supercross. Following the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross will be the Daytona Vintage Supercross (DVSX) and ATV Supercross, both of which take place on Tuesday, March 8. For more information, visit https://racedaytona.com.

Daytona Supercross 2022 will be a part of 81st annual Bike Week, which will culminate with the March 12 Daytona 200 hosted by MotoAmerica.

