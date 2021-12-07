FMF KTM Factory Racing Announces 2022 Off-Road Roster

The following press release is from KTM Motorsports:

MURRIETA, California—With a veteran five-rider roster for 2022, the FMF KTM Factory Racing team is ready to race into the new year with a total of four No. 1 plates – and two runners-up – across the country’s premier national and regional offroad championships. Additionally, the FMF KTM Factory Racing team is pleased to welcome accomplished offroad racer and experienced Team Manager, Tim Weigand, to the team for 2022 and beyond.

Related: Antti Kallonen Appointed Director of Offroad Racing For KTM Group North America

Coming to KTM with seven years of experience overseeing Husqvarna Motorcycle’s factory offroad program, in addition to having a successful professional racing career of his own, Weigand is sure to be a positive contribution to the squad.

Tim Weigand - FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Manager:

“I’m looking forward to kicking off the new season with the FMF KTM Factory Racing team. Stronger than ever, the team will include past and current champions on much of the same program as 2021. With Taylor Robert racing the AMA National Hare & Hound and West Hare Scramble Series, KTM will now be competing in all West Coast national series with Dante Oliveira and Taylor splitting the series, which is super exciting. On the East Coast, we will continue with Ben Kelley and Josh Toth in GNCC and National Enduro, which was very successful last year. Of course, Trystan Hart will defend his hard enduro titles and try to have an injury-free EnduroCross season and get on top there. There’s no doubt it will be an exciting year of racing and I’m looking forward to it.”

In 2022, three KTM riders will proudly defend their No. 1 plates from coast to coast as three first-time champions emerged in 2021 with Ben Kelley clinching the GNCC title, Dante Oliveira taking the WORCS title – along with his second NGPC title – and Trystan Hart emerging victorious in the AMA Extreme Championship.

For Kelley, his championship-winning season was all-but-easy but the Connecticut native is more than ready to back it up in 2022, once again racing aboard the KTM 350 XC-F in the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series and AMA National Enduro Championship. He will be joined by teammate Josh Toth in both East Coast series, also racing aboard the KTM 350 XC-F. Toth finished a close runner-up in the 2021 National Enduro Championship and he will set his sights on a championship bid this upcoming season.

“I’m really looking forward to the 2022 racing season. We’ll be riding the same bikes as 2021, so I am happy and confident that I will be coming into the new season with even more comfort on the bike. I’m hungry to defend the No. 1 plate at the GNCC Series and just ready to put in the work for a strong, consistent year.”