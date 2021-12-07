Gebben Van Venrooy Racing Announces 2022 MXGP Roster

The following press release is from the Gebben Van Venrooy Racing team:

Heading into the 2022 season, the team are delighted to announce that Calvin Vlaanderen will be staying with the team in what will be his third year under the team's awning. Joining Vlaanderen in what will be a very strong line up will be Lithuanian talent, Arminas Jasikonis. Vlaanderen has agreed a one-year contract extension with the team while Jasikonis has also inked a one-year deal.

"I’m very happy to be continuing my relationship with Gebben Van Venrooy Racing for the 2022 season. We have grown a lot as a team in the last two seasons and I expect nothing less for next season. Although we are a small team, we work really well together, and I believe we have the full package to do well. My plan is to put in a solid off season this winter preparing with the team and to come out next year fighting for podiums."

"After a long time of waiting, we can come out with the official news. It's been a stressful time because all is so late, but I'm really grateful to be riding for this team. I'm super motivated for next year and it's a really warm feeling that the team is so motivated and working so much with everything. This gives me confidence to say that we will do great things next year. I've rode the Yamaha and I haven't been riding since the last GP but the feeling was really really nice. I rode straight away at a sandy and bumpy track, but the bike felt really stable and really listening to me."

Klaas Hattem (Gebben Van Venrooy Racing - Team Manager):