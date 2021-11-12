WORLD VET (Matthes)

Well, the Dubya USA World Vet Championships at Glen Helen have come and gone and another year where I survived it. Kris Keefer not only survived it but thrived in going 1-1 and winning +40 Pro (somehow, he caught and passed Travis Preston in the first moto—the same Travis Preston who BEAT James Stewart FOR A TITLE) in a great ride on his Yamaha. Myself, I went 12-7 on Saturday and then 13-DNS on Sunday. Hey man, I was tired, and my shoulders felt like I had been jackhammering on a road construction crew for 28 hours straight.

I'm conflicted on this race, it's the only one I do all year and it's fun to hang out with my buddies Keefer, The Newf, TP, Eric, Dallas, Greg, and even Michael Willard came out to race this year. The thing to me is this race could be so much better if the crew at Glen Helen just invested in the race itself. I've raced it 7-9 times now and it's almost always the same. "A beautiful shit show," as Keefer called it on the PulpMX Show. The practice situation is jacked up as everyone just gets to go out there for as many sessions as they want, there's too many riders on the track at the same time, the sun is blinding you for many motos, the staging area is a complete mess and so and so on… They have too many riders and too little organization. As promoters they're making a TON of money on this event and that's awesome, they deserve it. But putting just a little more budget into staffing, a little more thought about things and the race could be amazing. Unfortunately, not much has changed at this race in all my time of going to it.

On our show we were laughing about all the things behind the scenes that make you shake your head at it and got some callers on the line that said they agreed with all of it, and yet they're absolutely going back next year! Out of say, 20 calls or DM's I got, just two were saying they would not be going back to the race until they got their act together. So, there you have it, the experience of hanging with your buddies supersedes the chaos of practice, staging, race order, race laps changing, racing until 6:30 p.m., 80 bikes on the track at once, the gate falling when the card girl was out there in the middle of the track, +50 125 riders being on the track with +30 pros and so on and so on… Yes, I’m going back to the ’22 Dubya USA Vet World Championships at The Helen.

MOTOCROSS 2022 (DC)

It wasn’t a total slow-news week here in America. The 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross schedule came out on Monday, though without the blockbuster-level news some in the southeast or maybe Texas were probably hoping for. After this past season’s extremely strong comeback from the COVID-19 shackles of 2020, MX Sports Pro Racing and the 11 individual event promoters decided to keep the momentum going with a schedule very similar to 2021, with one big change—Hangtown was moving back to the front of the schedule now that California seems safe from any kind of shutdown. But Hangtown can’t go on Memorial Day weekend, which is when we wanted to start to give everyone three full weeks to transition from the last round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, so Fox Raceway at Pala will host the opener, Hangtown second. We will also have several breaks, which we know everyone welcomes after the 17 rounds-in-18 weeks grind of supercross.

The one thing we were hoping for was a 12th track to take the place of that second Fox Raceway round, but after not finding a suitable replacement to join the series in ‘22—despite looking at several potential area and venues, a couple of which show great promise but need more time—we conferred with the teams and sponsors and industry entities about keeping that second round in SoCal for ‘22 in order to help keep costs as low as possible for them, and they were overwhelming in favor of that. The Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is returning to RedBud in ’22, which will add costs to several participating teams, so two races closest to their HQs in SoCal was a popular move. That said, we will be finding a 12th track in 2023. Where exactly remains to be seen.