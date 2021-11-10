Maxime Renaux: "Now I realise that I am Champion. It was amazing to race with that status. I did not feel much of a difference other than some pressure at the end let’s say. I really enjoyed those two last races in Mantova with two second place finishes and some race wins. Also finishing the season with a race win is really nice. It’s been such a great season and I am really happy about the outcome. It’s actually amazing to have that consistency all year. I had 14 podiums in 18 races. It’s amazing. It’s just a dream season and I am looking forward to having many more like this one, because that’s what a rider wants. That’s also what makes me world champion today! The consistency, and I’m so happy with that. I will keep pushing to keep things this way."

Jago Geerts: “I was feeling back to normal last couple of races. At the end I could clinch the second place in the championship. Maxime was really strong this year, so he deserves it for sure. I had a pretty difficult season. I kicked it off with a knee injury. So, it was not the easiest season for me, but I still managed to get the second place in the championship. I am pretty happy with the outcome.”

Tom Vialle: "It was another difficult day. In Pietramurata, on Wednesday in the second race, I hurt a lot my foot. I broke a small bone in my foot. We didn’t really want to mention it. However, it was pretty hard for me on Sunday in Trentino. I tried to recover in one week, but the track here is though. I was not able to ride the way I wanted to. I struggled a lot on Sunday. Today I landed awkwardly after a jump, landed completely flat and hurt my hand. It’s okay though, it’s not that bad. After this incident I told myself “It’s a little bit too much, I’m not going to ride the second race because I am taking a lot of risks”. I tried to ride and fight for the second position, but it’s not like fighting for the title at the end of the day. I finished third in the championship. It was a pretty good season for me. However, I had a lot of small problems, especially with my hand in the beginning of the championship. But I am pretty happy. I think I won the most GPs, the most race wins, the most holeshots. It was a good season overall, when we focus on how I was riding. Now we have three to four months of holiday, so I will be ready next year to fight for the title."

Kay De Wolf: "I really enjoyed the last two GPs. I was really happy being back in the sand, where I enjoy riding the most and where I’m “born”. First race was quite okay. In the first GP I had a really good first race. The second race, I made a few mistakes and could not piece the puzzle together. Overall, I was fifth overall in the first one, and it was already a good step in the right direction. And then this one, to be on the box was just amazing. The goals are going to change for next season. The goal this year was to be in the top 15 and we finished seventh in the championship. So that was an amazing achievement as a rookie. For next year, we will aim to go for top 5 and see what we could do."