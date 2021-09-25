RedBud Hosts 2022 Motocross of Nations

MANTOVA (Italy) 25 September 2021 – During a press conference held in Mantova, Italy at the 2021 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, an exciting announcement was made which confirmed RedBud as the host of the prestigious event next year, as it heads back to the United States in 2022.

Following the epic success of the 2018 edition, which saw Team France clinch their fifth consecutive title in front of a huge crowd of fired up American fans, the circuit, very popular worldwide will once again be the perfect host of the 75th edition of the event.

Located in Buchanan, Michigan, Red Bud will host the Monster Energy FIM MXoN for the second time in history and is bound to deliver another incredible weekend as the best riders from all over the world will battle it in order to bring home the Chamberlain Trophy for their nation.

Present for the occasion was Infront Moto Racing CEO David Luongo with FIM President Jorge Viegas, while a special message was played from the Organisers of RedBud Amy and Timothy Ritchie who were unable to join the press conference in Mantova, in person.

Infront Moto Racing CEO David Luongo: “We will be back in RedBud for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. We had a long and very committed talk with Amy and Tim Ritchie. Together with AMA, MX Sports in the US and the FIM we worked together after the last event in 2018, it was important to consider the coming back racing to the USA. We are very excited to be back there. RedBud is a fantastic place and it was great success despite the weather we had last time, we really had a lot of spectators joining and we cannot wait to be there again next year. I hope everybody is excited as we are to come back to the RedBud”.

FIM President Jorge Viegas: “The coming year will be the perfect time to come back to normal and to come back to normal means to be able to have races and travel also outside Europe. We really must keep the championships going and it was not easy in the last couple of years because of the restrictions. I want to thank Infront Moto Racing for the hard work and efforts to promote the FIM Motocross World Championship and the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. We are very proud to go to RedBud in 2022”.

Organizer of Red Bud Amy Ritchie: “We’re so excited to have the FIM Monster Energy Motocross of Nations return to RedBud! 2018 was an amazing experience that people are still talking about. Beyond the staff and officials, the race teams and the multitude of fans in attendance, our whole community enjoyed the culture and people it brought from around the world. Even in extreme conditions, it was a very special event, and we can’t wait to do it again!”



Organizer of Red Bud Tim Ritchie: “In spite of the conditions, 2018 turned out to be a fantastic event. RedBud, (then) Youthstream – now Infront Moto Racing - and MX Sports teams came together and produced something very special. The only thing that could’ve been better was the weather! We’re going to hope and pray all year for a nice weekend, but we’ll be ready for ‘2022” the Redo’, either way. RRREDBUUUUUD!”