Results Archive
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

November 15, 2021 9:30am
by:

Main image: KTM Images/Ray Archer

FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)

Round 18 (of 18) — MXGP of Citta di Mantova — Mantova, Italy

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP of Città di Mantova (Italy) - MXGP

November 10, 2021
Mantova
Mantova Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands1 - 1 KTM
2Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia3 - 2 Honda
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France2 - 3 Kawasaki
4Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland4 - 4 Yamaha
5Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain5 - 7 KTM
6Brian Bogers Brian Bogers Netherlands Netherlands10 - 5 GasGas
7Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands8 - 8 Yamaha
8Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain12 - 6 Honda
9Thomas Kjer Olsen Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark Denmark6 - 13 Husqvarna
10Jeremy Van Horebeek Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium Belgium13 - 9 Beta
Full Results
Jeffrey Herlings
Jeffrey Herlings KTM Images/Ray Archer

MX2

MXGP

MXGP of Città di Mantova (Italy) - MX2

November 10, 2021
Mantova
Mantova Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium1 - 2 Yamaha
2Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France3 - 1 Yamaha
3Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands2 - 6 Husqvarna
4Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy5 - 3 KTM
5Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark4 - 7 Kawasaki
6Conrad Mewse Conrad Mewse United Kingdom United Kingdom6 - 5 KTM
7Jed Beaton Jed Beaton Australia Australia7 - 8 Husqvarna
8Rene Hofer Rene Hofer Austria Austria13 - 4 KTM
9Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy Italy9 - 10 GasGas
10Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany11 - 11 GasGas
Full Results
Jago Geerts
Jago Geerts Yamaha

Championship Standings

MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings claimed the 2021 MXGP title.

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands708
2Romain Febvre France703
3Tim Gajser Slovenia688
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland566
5Jorge Prado Spain562
6Antonio Cairoli Italy545
7Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands442
8Pauls Jonass Latvia391
9Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark332
10Alessandro Lupino Italy319
Full Standings

MX2

Maxime Renaux is the 2021 MX2 champion.

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France734
2Jago Geerts Belgium610
3Tom Vialle France570
4Mattia Guadagnini Italy548
5Jed Beaton Australia540
6Rene Hofer Austria527
7Kay De Wolf Netherlands478
8Thibault Benistant France413
9Ruben Fernandez Spain404
10Simon Laengenfelder Germany336
Full Standings

Hoosier Arenacross

Round 3 (of 18) — Du Quoin, Illinois

250 Pro

450 Pro

Round 4 (of 18) — Du Quoin, Illinois

250 Pro

450 Pro

Michael Hicks leads both the 250 Pro and 450 Pro classes through the first four rounds of the 2021/2022 Hoosier Arenacross season.
Michael Hicks leads both the 250 Pro and 450 Pro classes through the first four rounds of the 2021/2022 Hoosier Arenacross season. Midwest Moto Media/Jason Friberg

Championship Standings

250 Pro

450 Pro

Other Championship Standings

U.S. SPRINT ENDURO

Through round 4 (of 9)

Pro Overall Standings

Pro2 Overall Standings

2021 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Justin CooperMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Colt NicholsMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Dylan FerrandisLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Jett LawrenceLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
Jeffrey HerlingsFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Maxime RenauxFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Nicholas LapucciFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Courtney DuncanFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
ItalyMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
Ben Watson Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
Rene HoferMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
Jeffrey HerlingsMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Levi KitchenLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
View ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
NAMini O's ResultsNA
Ben KelleyGNCCXC1
Johnny GirroirGNCCXC2
Jonathan JohnsonGNCCXC3
Becca SheetsGNCCWXC
Luke CloutPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
Kyle WebsterPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
Blake FoxPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
ItalyInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
USAInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
Dylan WrightCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Jake PiccoloCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
Cole ThompsonCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
Darian SanayeiCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Cole ThompsonCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
Darian SanayeiCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
Romain FebvreItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Kevin BenavidesDakar RallyBike
Colton HaakerEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Layne MichaelU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Johnny GirroirU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
Steward Baylor Jr.Kenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
Jesse AnsleyKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro MC
Billy BoltFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
Jared MeesAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
Dallas DanielsAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
Corey TexterAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins

Read Now
January 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now