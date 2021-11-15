Main image: KTM Images/Ray Archer
FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)
Round 18 (of 18) — MXGP of Citta di Mantova — Mantova, Italy
MXGP
MXGP of Città di Mantova (Italy) - MXGPNovember 10, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|3 - 2
|Honda
|3
|Romain Febvre
|France
|2 - 3
|Kawasaki
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|4 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|5 - 7
|KTM
|6
|Brian Bogers
|Netherlands
|10 - 5
|GasGas
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|8 - 8
|Yamaha
|8
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|12 - 6
|Honda
|9
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|6 - 13
|Husqvarna
|10
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|13 - 9
|Beta
MX2
MXGP of Città di Mantova (Italy) - MX2November 10, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|1 - 2
|Yamaha
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|3 - 1
|Yamaha
|3
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|2 - 6
|Husqvarna
|4
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|5 - 3
|KTM
|5
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|4 - 7
|Kawasaki
|6
|Conrad Mewse
|United Kingdom
|6 - 5
|KTM
|7
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|7 - 8
|Husqvarna
|8
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|13 - 4
|KTM
|9
|Andrea Adamo
|Italy
|9 - 10
|GasGas
|10
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|11 - 11
|GasGas
Championship Standings
MXGP
Jeffrey Herlings claimed the 2021 MXGP title.
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|708
|2
|Romain Febvre
|703
|3
|Tim Gajser
|688
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|566
|5
|Jorge Prado
|562
|6
|Antonio Cairoli
|545
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|442
|8
|Pauls Jonass
|391
|9
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|332
|10
|Alessandro Lupino
|319
MX2
Maxime Renaux is the 2021 MX2 champion.
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|734
|2
|Jago Geerts
|610
|3
|Tom Vialle
|570
|4
|Mattia Guadagnini
|548
|5
|Jed Beaton
|540
|6
|Rene Hofer
|527
|7
|Kay De Wolf
|478
|8
|Thibault Benistant
|413
|9
|Ruben Fernandez
|404
|10
|Simon Laengenfelder
|336
Hoosier Arenacross
Round 3 (of 18) — Du Quoin, Illinois
250 Pro
450 Pro
Round 4 (of 18) — Du Quoin, Illinois
250 Pro
450 Pro
Championship Standings
250 Pro
450 Pro
Other Championship Standings
U.S. SPRINT ENDURO
Through round 4 (of 9)
Pro Overall Standings
Pro2 Overall Standings
2021 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Cooper
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Colt Nichols
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Jett Lawrence
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|Jeffrey Herlings
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Maxime Renaux
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Nicholas Lapucci
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Courtney Duncan
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|Italy
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|Ben Watson
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Rene Hofer
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Levi Kitchen
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|View Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|NA
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|Ben Kelley
|GNCC
|XC1
|Johnny Girroir
|GNCC
|XC2
|Jonathan Johnson
|GNCC
|XC3
|Becca Sheets
|GNCC
|WXC
|Luke Clout
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|Kyle Webster
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|Blake Fox
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Italy
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|USA
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|Dylan Wright
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Jake Piccolo
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|Cole Thompson
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|Darian Sanayei
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Cole Thompson
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|Darian Sanayei
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Romain Febvre
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Kevin Benavides
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|Layne Michael
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Johnny Girroir
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|Jesse Ansley
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|Billy Bolt
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Jared Mees
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|Dallas Daniels
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|Corey Texter
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins