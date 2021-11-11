-It might be some time before the class sees a #24 or a #22 also. Britain’s most successful rider in the MXGP category—Shaun Simpson—also declared that he’d be stepping away from MXGP as did multiple championship runner-up Kevin Strijbos, who had been the oldest racer in the class; a month more senior than Cairoli. Simpson had been running his own team in Grand Prix but the double injury blow of a concussion and fractured vertebrae in 2020 that caused him to miss most of the campaign was the first ring of the “last orders” bell. He showed top ten speed at times in 2021 but further injury niggles such as the thumb he yanked at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations and the painful ribs he had to deal with on Wednesday were factors that kept the Scot away from more substantial points. Like Strijbos, Simpson should still be racing at national level next year which means some one-off Grand Prix outings could be feasible, but the level of preparation needed to make even a dent in the leaderboard in current MXGP means it is not an attractive proposition for those who distance themselves from the comp. With Simpson’s departure the UK can only count on one racer in MXGP for 2022 and Ben Watson has still to confirm a deal after the surprising lack of patience by Yamaha towards the rookie.

-Elsewhere in MXGP, Standing Construct GasGas Factory Racing’s Brian Bogers captured one of the best results of the season and in the absence of teammate Pauls Jonass due to injured ribs. The Dutchman took the MC 450F to sixth overall and finished ahead of countryman Glenn Coldenhoff. The Yamaha man ended a difficult first championship term on the YZ450FM with seventh in the standings and two podiums, far below his and the brand’s expectations. Yamaha Motor Europe head honcho Eric De Seynes was in Mantova both to toast the MX2 world championship success as well as give his input into the refinement of the MXGP line-up for 2022. “I have found it tough to accept a lot of the results I achieved this year, not only for me but for everyone around me,” Coldenhoff admitted. “We kept working really hard and never ever gave up. That is something I am proud of.”

-HRC wild-card Ruben Fernandez posted another top ten finish despite pain in his left side due to a crash in free practice and fellow Honda rider, Canada’s Dylan Wright (12th), acquitted himself well again in what has been a quietly impressive set of wild-card appearances.

-MX2 served as a minor distraction at this Grand Prix. The Monster Energy Yamahas ran riot with the Red Bull KTMs tripping over themselves—literally in the cases of Rene Hofer and Mattia Guadagnini in the first moto—and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarnas lacking the starts to fight for victory. Jago Geerts’ mild annoyance that teammate Maxime Renaux moved into the team and took the world title in his first year fuelled his wholehearted persistence to try and beat the Frenchman right up until the last corners of the second moto, even though he already had the overall and his second victory in succession. Geerts went 1-2, Renaux was 3-1 and Husky’s Kay De Wolf showed his bubbling potential with a fourth podium from his rookie campaign. Renaux’s runner-up slot delivered his 14 podium result from 18, matching Herlings’ total in MXGP. Geerts’ form at Mantova banked another #2 plate and gave Yamaha a 1-2 in the class where the YZ250FM has now become the dominant motorcycle. De Wolf’s rookie achievement (he was seventh in the championship) was eclipsed by fellow 2021 debutant Guadagnini who was one point away from the rostrum but secured fourth in his first MX2 year and a term where the young guys had to get used to the intensity of Grand Prix competition as well as the longest schedule of their professional careers. MX2 has more than double the races they faced as part of the European Championship EMX250 series.