Seventeen years ago, NASCAR took a huge risk with its racing heritage by incorporating a playoff format into its championship, first dubbed the “Chase for the Cup” and now deemed, simply, as the NASCAR Playoffs. The idea was to keep the season exciting to the end by resetting points with 10 rounds to go. Jimmie Johnson ended up dominating those 10 rounds so often, though, that it still wasn’t close by the final race. For 2014, then-NASCAR boss Brian France said he wanted the series to have its own “Game 7 moments” in reference to stick and ball sports and the ultimate winner-take-all phrase in the playoffs. So NASCAR tweaked the Chase format to have a series of resets every three races, eliminating drivers from contention the whole way, just like stick-and-ball teams get eliminated with each playoff round. Only four drivers ultimately qualify for championship contention at NASCAR’s final race, and those four drivers enter the final race tied for the points lead, in a winner-take-all event.

A lot of fans never liked any of this. There will be volumes written on NASCAR losing steam from its 1990s explosion into the mainstream, and no doubt the playoff-style format will get some chapters. Anyway, that’s NASCAR’s cross to bear. Almost magically, the season’s best car/driver often does end up winning that final race and the title, anyway. Sometimes. In other seasons the fourth-best (on average) guy ends up winning the finale and the title, leaving three drivers who were better during the season without the crown.

But often fate intervenes, and the best man wins. That happened last weekend when Kyle Larson, absolutely dominant in 2021, found himself quite a distance behind the lead cars in the final race of the season. Then, fate. The brakes exploded on a car in the back of the pack, a caution flag came out, and everyone dove down to pit road to get new tires. Larson’s team performed its fastest pit stop of the season, which leapfrogged Larson into the lead. He controlled it from there and went on to win the race and the title. Phew. The best man won.

The ultimate would be to get such a scenario under natural causes, where the best man wins but it’s also a nail-biter down to the end. It doesn’t happen often, and that’s why NASCAR tries to manufacture such a scenario. Having racers tied in points going into the final round of the season is a dream scenario for any fan. This year, somehow, the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) got it. It took the wildest season of roller-coaster ups and downs to get there, but the drama was thick as the gate dropped this morning for the season finale in Mantova, Italy. You couldn’t ask for anything better.

Jeffrey Herlings came into the race three points down on Romain Febvre, but he won the first moto with Febvre in close pursuit. That left them tied going into moto two. Tied going into the final moto! Incredible.