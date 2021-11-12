Text by Jamie "Darkside" Guida

If you've spent much time in the pits at a supercross race, you know the fans usually gather around the factory teams and “prime” real estate. The big teams have multiple rigs and tents, and the fans love to check out the bikes, get an autograph from a big name and maybe catch a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes interactions. The average fan usually doesn't venture too far away from those teams with the big budgets and the stars you see on TV every weekend. I'd like to make a case that those fans are missing out on what could be the coolest experiences and interactions of their lives. I suggest at your next supercross race to try walking over to some of the teams with a smaller budget and less exposure. There's a lot of privateer teams in the pits that have great programs, dedicated sponsors, amazing riders, and a huge passion for the sport. And they have personality! I want to introduce you to one of those teams, Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha.

If you are looking to have some fun, meet riders, and possibly even see inside a professional supercross rig, Team Solitaire is a place you should go visit. Managing partner, Chris Elliott, actually told me that welcoming a fan into their pit area is actually something he looks forward to doing. “I really enjoy the fans,” Elliott said. “It's always cool to bring people under the truck and show them through the pit. Give them a close look at the bikes. It takes two minutes to make a family's day.” Once you’re over there, you'll also notice there's usually a steady stream of Nuclear Blast Records heavy metal music blasting from their pits. It's hard to not get hyped for the races after hanging out with these guys.