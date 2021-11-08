MX Sports Pro Racing has announced the full 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Schedule. After an abbreviated nine-round schedule in 2020 due to COVID-19, the championship returned to 12 rounds this year and has 12 rounds set for 2022 again as well. The 2022 championship will begin May 28 (Memorial Day weekend) at the Fox Raceway 1 National and will end on September 3 (Labor Day weekend) with the Fox Raceway 2 National. The 12-round schedule will visit 11 different venues, as Fox Raceway at Pala in California will serve as both the opening round and the closing round of the series.

Premier class champion Dylan Ferrandis (Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing) and 250 Class champion Jett Lawrence (Honda HRC) will be back with their respective teams running their respective classes with #1 plates for the 2022 season. In October, three-time 450 Class champion Eli Tomac announced a switch from the Monster Energy Kawasaki team to the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team as ET3 will look to go for a fourth title aboard his new YZ450F.

Below is the full press release from MX Sports Pro Racing:

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia – MX Sports Pro Racing has unveiled the 12-round schedule for the landmark 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The 2022 “Golden Season” of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series will kick off and conclude during the holiday weekends that signify the proverbial beginning and end of summer, starting with Memorial Day, in May, and finishing over Labor Day, in September.

“This is arguably the most significant season in the history of American motocross,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “If we’ve learned anything over the past two years it’s that nothing is given, but through so much uncertainty our sport has continued to bring joy, excitement, and compelling drama to those who share in the passion for motorsports. With our 50th Anniversary upon us, we hope to begin what feels like a new era and a fresh start of sorts for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. One that will see a return to fan-filled paddocks and the kind of up-close-and-personal atmosphere that has allowed our sport to stand alone in terms of accessibility.”

The 12-round championship will once again travel to 10 different states on its journey to crown a pair of AMA National Champions, extending the legacies of the world’s most storied venues into the series’ fifth decade. The battle for the Edison Dye and Gary Jones Cups will begin in a familiar place, on May 28, from the heart of the industry in Southern California for the Fox Raceway I National.