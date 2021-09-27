Results Archive
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Motocross of Nations
Nations Results
  1. Italy
  2. Netherlands
  3. United Kingdom
Motocross of Nations Highlights and Results

September 27, 2021 10:45am | by:

Main image courtesy of Husqvarna Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo

Video: MXGP

It was a muddy, drama-filled day but Italy somehow won the 74th running of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations by a single point. 

Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)

MXoN

Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)

September 26, 2021
Mantova
Mantova Italy
RiderTimeIntervalBest LapBike
1Thomas Kjer Olsen 35:32.7120.000 Husqvarna
2Tom Vialle 35:34.1881.476 KTM
3Ben Watson 35:37.4634.751 Yamaha
4Arnaud Tonus 36:05.82733.115 Yamaha
5Mattia Guadagnini 36:06.50133.789 KTM
MXoN

Motocross of Nations - MXGP

September 26, 2021
Mantova
Mantova Italy
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Ben Watson Ben Watson United Kingdom United Kingdom3 - 4 Yamaha
2Vsevolod Brylyakov Vsevolod Brylyakov Russia Russia7 - 7 Honda
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark Denmark1 - 13 Husqvarna
4Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands15 - 3 Yamaha
5Karlis Sabulis Karlis Sabulis Latvia Latvia10 - 8 Husqvarna
Race 2 (MX2 + Open)

MXoN

Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 2 (MX2 + Open)

September 26, 2021
Mantova
Mantova Italy
RiderTimeIntervalBest LapBike
1Jeffrey Herlings 34:33.8110.000 KTM
2Valentin Guillod 35:22.92849.117 Yamaha
3Rene Hofer 35:24.27450.463 KTM
4Brent Van Doninck 35:33.11459.303 Yamaha
5Henry Jacobi 35:43.1811:09.370 Honda
MXoN

Motocross of Nations - MX2

September 26, 2021
Mantova
Mantova Italy
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Rene Hofer Rene Hofer Austria Austria8 - 3 KTM
2Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy5 - 6 KTM
3Isak Gifting Isak Gifting Sweden Sweden14 - 8 GasGas
4Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium Belgium17 - 13 KTM
5Timur Petrashin Timur Petrashin Russia Russia19 - 15 KTM
Race 3 (MXGP + Open)

MXoN

Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 3 (MXGP + Open)

September 26, 2021
Mantova
Mantova Italy
RiderTimeIntervalBest LapBike
1Jeffrey Herlings 36:25.9970.000 KTM
2Antonio Cairoli 37:21.47755.480 KTM
3Glenn Coldenhoff 37:29.9401:03.943 Yamaha
4Ben Watson 37:33.8831:07.886 Yamaha
5Evgeny Bobryshev 38:10.9551:44.958 Husqvarna
MXoN

Motocross of Nations - Open

September 26, 2021
Mantova
Mantova Italy
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands1 - 1 KTM
2Evgeny Bobryshev Evgeny Bobryshev Russia Russia10 - 5 Husqvarna
3Shaun Simpson Shaun Simpson United Kingdom United Kingdom12 - 6 KTM
4Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland Switzerland2 - 18 Yamaha
5Arminas Jasikonis Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania Lithuania9 - 14 Husqvarna
Combined Team Scores

MXoN

Motocross of Nations - Nations

September 26, 2021
Mantova
Mantova Italy
RiderPointsRaceClassBike
1
Italy
Italy		37
2Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP KTM
5Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 KTM
6Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 KTM
7Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open KTM
17Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open KTM
21Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP KTM
2
Netherlands
Netherlands		38
1Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open KTM
1Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open KTM
3Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP Yamaha
15Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP Yamaha
18Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Kawasaki
20Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Kawasaki
3
United Kingdom
United Kingdom		39
3Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP Yamaha
4Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP Yamaha
6Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open KTM
12Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open KTM
14Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 KTM
22Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 KTM
