450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
MXGP of
Afyon
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Full Results
The List: Motocross of Nations Team Rosters

The List Motocross of Nations Team Rosters

September 15, 2021 3:55pm
by:

Infront Moto Racing has released the official entry lists for the 2021 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, which will take place September 25 and 26 in Italy. Several riders and countries have announced recently they will not be competing, including the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) not sending a Team USA and Australia not sending a team either. Plus, remember the FIM Motocross World Championship is only mid-way through the season as there will be eight more rounds of the championship after MXoN. Hosting Team Italy (Antonio Cairoli in MXGP, Mattia Guadagnini in MX2, and Alessandro Lupino in Open) and defending 2019 champion Team Netherlands (Jeffrey Herlings in MXGP, Roan Van De Moosdijk in MX2, and Glenn Coldenhoff in Open) are two of the favorites to win the Chamberlain Trophy heading into the event.

Below is the full press release from Infront Moto Racing, as well as the 33 official rosters.

MONACO (Principality of Monaco)—Infront Moto Racing and the FIM are pleased to share the official entry list for the 2021 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations! Take a look at the official list featuring 33 countries that will be represented in Mantova, Italy on the 24th, 25th and 26th of September.

This year Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff and F&H Kawasaki rider Roan Van De Moosdijk will look to defend Team Netherlands’ title from 2019 and to add to their growing history, while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli together with teammate Mattia Guadagnini and MRT Racing Team KTM’s Alessandro Lupino will look to chase their first joint title for Team Italy in front of their home crowd.

Among the favorites will be Team Great Britain represented by Shaun Simpson of SS24 KTM, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Ben Watson and Hitachi KTM fuelled by Milwaukee’s Conrad Mewse, along with Team France who will be headed by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle, Honda SR Motoblouz’s Benoit Paturel and F&H Kawasaki’s Mathys Boisrame, plus others who will fight for the highest position possible for their nation.

Make sure you are there to witness this historic event and enjoy every moment of the weekend including the riders presentation ceremony which is taking place on Friday afternoon at 17:00 on top of the mega Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations races! Get your tickets HERE!

Motocross of Nations Team Official Rosters

Netherlands

#1 Jeffrey Herlings (MXGP) | KTM
#2 Roan Van De Moosdijk (MX2) | Kawasaki
#3 Glenn Coldenhoff (Open) | Yamaha

Belgium

#4 Jeremy Van Horebeek (MXGP) | Beta
#5 Liam Everts (MX2) | KTM
#6 Brent Van Doninck (Open) | Yamaha

Great Britain

#7 Ben Watson (MXGP) | Yamaha
#8 Conrad Mewse (MX2) | KTM
#9 Shaun Simpson (Open) | KTM

Estonia

#10 Gert Krestinov (MXGP) | Honda
#11 Jorgen-Matthias Talviku (MX2) | Husqvarna
#12 Harri Kullas (Open) | Yamaha

France

#13 Benoit Paturel (MXGP)| Honda
#14 Tom Vialle (MX2) | KTM
#15 Mathys Boisrame (Open)| Kawasaki

  • Team USA would have been #16, #17, and #18, but they will not be attending. Align Media
  • RJ Hampshire's Husqvarna FC 250 for the Hangtown Motocross Classic. Align Media

Germany

#19 Maximilian Nagl (MXGP) | Husqvarna
#20 Simon Laengenfelder (MX2) | GasGas
#21 Henry Jacobi (Open) | Honda

Latvia

#22 Karlis Sabulis (MXGP) | Husqvarna
#23 Mairis Pumpurs (MX2) | Yamaha
#24 Toms Macuks (Open) | GasGas

Spain

#25 Jose Butron (MXGP) | KTM
#26 Yago Martinez (MX2) | KTM
#27 Ander Valentin (Open) | Husqvarna

Denmark

#28 Thomas Kjer Olsen (MXGP) | Husqvarna
#29 Mikkel Haarup (MX2) | Kawasaki
#30 Bastian Boegh Damm (Open) | KTM

This year will mark Thomas Kjer Olsen's sixth Motocross of Nations.
This year will mark Thomas Kjer Olsen's sixth Motocross of Nations. Husqvarna Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo

Switzerland

#31 Arnaud Tonus (MXGP) | Yamaha
#32 Mike Gwerder (MX2) | KTM
#33 Valentin Guillod (Open) | Yamaha

Norway

#34 Hakon Fredriksen (MXGP) | Yamaha
#35 Kevin Horgmo (MX2) | GasGas
#36 Sander Agard-Michelsen (Open) | Yamaha

Slovenia

#37 Luka Kutnar (MXGP) | KTM
#38 Jan Pancar (MX2) | KTM
#39 Peter Irt (Open) | Yamaha

Sweden

#40 Alvin Ostlund (MXGP) | Yamaha
#41 Isak Gifting (MX2) | GasGas
#42 Ken Bengston (Open) | Husqvarna

Italy

#46 Antonio Cairoli (MXGP) | KTM
#47 Mattia Guadagnini (MX2) | KTM
#48 Alessandro Lupino (Open) | KTM

Italian Mattia Guadagnini will join two veterans in his MXoN debut.
Italian Mattia Guadagnini will join two veterans in his MXoN debut. KTM Images/Ray Archer

Austria

#49 Michael Sandner (MXGP) | KTM
#50 Rene Hofer (MX2) | KTM
#51 Marcel Stauffer (Open) | KTM

Ireland

#52 Jason Meara (MXGP) | Kawasaki
#53 Jake Sheridan (MX2) | KTM
#54 Stuart Edmunds (Open) | Husqvarna

Republic of South Africa

#58 David Goosen (MXGP) | Husqvarna
#59 Camden Mc Lellan (MX2) | Husqvarna
#60 Tristan Purdon (Open) | KTM

Poland

#61 Tomasz Wysocki (MXGP) | KTM
#62 Gabriel Chetnicki (MX2) | Suzuki
#63 Jakub Barczewski (Open) | KTM

Portugal

#64 Hugo Basaula (MXGP) | Kawasaki
#65 Luis Outeiro (MX2) | TM
#66 Marco Silva (Open) | KTM

Ukraine

#67 Dmytro Asmanov (MXGP) | KTM
#68 Mksym Kyenko (MX2) | Yamaha
#69 Semen Nerush (Open) | KTM

Brazil

#70 Gabriel Gutierres (MXGP) | Yamaha
#71 Enzo Lopes (MX2) | Honda
#72 Frederico Molina Spagnol (Open) | KTM

Note: While listed, Lopes said on Instagram that he will not be racing this year's event.

MFR

#73 Vsevolod Brylyakov (MXGP) | Honda
#74 Timur Petrashin (MX2) | KTM
#75 Evgeny Bobryshev (Open) | Husqvarna

Czech Republic

#76 Dušan Drdaj (MXGP) | KTM
#77 Jan Wagenknecht (MX2) | KTM
#78 Petr Polak (Open) | Yamaha

Iceland

#79 Eythor Reynisson (MXGP) | Yamaha
#80 Euiour Palmarrson (MX2) | Yamaha
#81 Mani Freyr Petursson (Open) | KTM

Lithuania

#82 Karka Dovydas (MXGP) | Yamaha
#83 Erlands Mackonis (MX2) | KTM
#84 Arminas Jasikonis (Open) | Husqvarna

Croatia

#88 Luka Crnkovic (MXGP) | Honda
#89 Marko Tumbri (MX2) | KTM
#90 Matej Jargos (Open) | Kawasaki

Greece

#91 Dimitrios Bakas (MXGP) | Yamaha
#92 Antonis Sagmalis (MX2) | Yamaha
#93 Panagiotis Palikas (Open) | Honda

Finland

#103 Miro Sihvonen (MXGP) | Honda
#104 Emil Weckman (MX2) | Honda
#105 Jere Haavisto (Open) | Kawasaki

Venezuela

#106 Carlos Badiali (MXGP) | KTM
#107 Lorenzo Locurcio (MX2) | KTM
#108 Raimundo Trasolini (Open) | KTM

Canada

#109 Dylan Wright (MXGP) | Honda
#110 Jacob Piccolo (MX2) | KTM
#111 Tyler Medaglia (Open) | GasGas

Morocco

#112 Amine Aitbella (MXGP) | KTM
#113 Saad Soulimani (MX2) | KTM
#114 Abdelhalim Soulimani (Open) | Husqvarna

Slovakia

#115 Pavol Repcák (MXGP) | KTM
#116 Thomas Kohut (MX2) | KTM
#117 Simon Jost (Open) | KTM

Bulgaria

#118 Maykal Grisha Ivanov (MXGP) | Husqvarna
#119 Nikolay Malinov (MX2) | KTM
#120 Petar Petrov (Open) | Honda

Main Image Courtesy of Yamaha Racing

