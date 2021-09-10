Cairoli to Lead Motocross of Nations Team Italy on Home Turf

Hosting nation Italy has announced its three-rider lineup for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations: Antonio Cairoli (MXGP), Mattia Guadagnini (MX2), and Alessandro Lupino (Open). Nine-time World Champion Cairoli, who currently sits third in the FIM Motocross World Championship standings behind Tim Gajser and Romain Febvre, will compete in his 13th MXoN event (2004-2007, 2009-20011, 2012, 2014, 2016-2018). Lupino, currently ninth in the MXGP standings, is a seven-time competitor at MXoN (2010-2013, 2017, & 2018). Rookie Guadagnini currently sits second to Maxime Renaux in the MX2 standings and has two overall wins in his first full season racing the championship.

Cairoli is still searching for his first Chamberlain Trophy but the Italian trio will enter the event as one of the favorites alongside the defending champions Team Netherlands, who will field Jeffrey Herlings in MXGP, Roan Van De Moosdijk in MX2, and Glenn Coldenhoff in Open on September 25 and 26.

All three Italian riders shared a photo together on social media.

Cairoli’s post translated to English reads:

“Italian team. Proud to represent the #magliaazzurra at the Motocross of Nations for the thirteenth time.”

Lupino’s post translated to English reads:

“We are a very strong team made of fantastic people. Proud to be a part of this beautiful team!”

Guadagnini's post translated to English reads: