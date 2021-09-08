With the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and travel issues, the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations has seen numerous top riders from several countries drop out—mostly those in the FIM Motocross World Championship. Because the MXoN sits about in the middle of their season, top MXGP and MX2 riders such as Tim Gajser (leading MXGP), Romain Febvre (currently second in MXGP), Maxime Renaux (leading MX2), and more have all decided to sit out this year’s event on September 25 and 26. International travel restrictions changed at the beginning of September due to protocols from the European Union (EU), including tightening down on self-isolation upon entering Italy. Then, the official press release came through on September 3 announcing the American Motorcyclist Association would not be participating later this month in Italy. We grabbed editors Jason Thomas, Steve Matthes, and Jason Weigandt to get their reaction to the Team USA news and more on the MXoN.

Jason Thomas: Well, this is a bummer. As soon as I saw Italy reinstate tougher COVID-19 protocols, I was waiting for the inevitable announcement. I wrongly believed that Italy would hold firm and continue with their previous entry requirements but with the surge of the Delta variant, summer coming to a close, and vaccinations becoming more widely administered, clearly authorities felt that moving towards a more vaccine-friendly policy was in order. Knowing the general sentiment towards the COVID-19 vaccine, the policy change felt like the death knell to Team USA. Right or wrong, opinions notwithstanding, there are many riders and team personnel that are not going to get the vaccine, full stop. Attempting to navigate the new protocols without a vaccine becomes problematic if not impossible for a huge group of people all trying to coordinate one effort.

First, everyone would have to quarantine for five days after arriving into Italy. We aren't talking about spending five days in the riviera, soaking up the sunshine and cappuccino. This quarantine would likely be inside a guarded hotel room with meals delivered and zero outside exposure. That five-day quarantine is in addition to the full week needed to arrive, organize a test session at a local track, and set up at the venue itself. Now an eight-to-ten-day trip is pushed to over two weeks.