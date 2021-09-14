FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

Jason Thomas and Daniel Blair join me to help break down the final round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship of the year, the Hangtown Motocross Classic. From the Jett Lawrence, Dylan Ferrandis’ great ride, the track conditions, the #222 calling it quits, and more, we cover it all.

Listen to the Hangtown Motocross Classic review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.