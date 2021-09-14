In the 450 Class of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, a little-known Maryland native was beginning to stack some solid results week after week. Jacob Runkles, a journeyman privateer in his fourth year as a professional, turned the six career points he had earned prior to 2021 suddenly into 36 points this year and 24th overall in the 450 Class standings. The results even seemed to take him aback and the impressive rides garnered plenty of attention. So much so that our own Kris Keefer has been all about #TeamRunkles this year and even had him join in for his 2022 Husqvarna FC 250 intro test last week. With such an impressive turnaround, we had to catch up with Jacob and hear his story after a 20th-place overall finish at the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Racer X: So, you went 15-36 here today at Hangtown. Just tell me first of all what happened in the second moto there.

Jacob Runkles: Yeah, so just came off that little double and the back end dropped into another rut and went right into the face just completely sideways, landed sideways, and it just slapped me down. There was really no way of saving it. So, I got a little banged up, but it was mainly the bike. So, I just couldn’t finish the second moto.

You’ve had a pretty strong year, and honestly, I haven’t done much research on you. What’s kind of your story? Where are you from and what’s your deal?

I’m from Maryland. Kind of a normal child, going to school and everything. It wasn’t all moto. I was just able to ride all winter this past winter and that kind of helped me out this year. So, yeah, that’s what did it for me. I got a couple points years back, but nothing like this year, that’s for sure!