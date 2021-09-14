The 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship wrapped up on Saturday at the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California. It also signified the end of a back and forth 250 Class title fight between Justin Cooper and Jett Lawrence that nearly flip-flopped one more time. Lawrence prevailed in the end, but not without some drama. With all of the storylines from the final round still fresh on our minds, we fired off some questions to longtime pro Jason Thomas to get his perspective on it all.

What went wrong in Jett Lawrence’s first crash in the first moto? Riders were talking about the slick track during the motos. Was that slickness part of it?

It was certainly a factor, but I think he was also distracted by the pressure of the pending championship. He likely had 1,000 things going through his mind while also trying to navigate a heavily watered racetrack. That type of mistake is very out of character for him, leading me to think his mind was wandering.

What’s going through Jett’s mind when he gets back up only for another issue to come up as he tangles into the back of another rider. How much panic is going through his head? How difficult is it to calm down and settle in and stop from snowballing to more and more costly mistakes? (An even higher heart rate, mind starts racing, etc.)

It was likely DEFCON 1. His worst nightmare was unfolding in real life during that first lap. Every negative thought he was forcing out of his mind in the days leading up to Hangtown was now reality. The best thing he could do (and did) was to take deep breaths, understand the situation, and start moving forward. He is much, much better than most of the field and it’s a depleted field at that. He simply needed to lean on his lap times and make smart passes. The math would tell him he would get back to the top 10 as long as he just executed for the next 33 minutes. That’s a lot of poise to ask from an 18-year-old but he stood tall.