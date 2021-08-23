Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Sat Aug 28
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 28
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Aug 29
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Fri Sep 3
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Sat Sep 4
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 4
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 5
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Budds Creek

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Budds Creek

August 23, 2021 1:15pm
by:

FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

Matthes, JT, and Weege hop on the line together to recap what went down from a hot and muggy day at Budds Creek. The crew discusses Dylan Ferrandis' strong performance, Jett Lawrence gaining a point back, and what both mean for the championship. Also: a guide to New Jersey privateers.

Listen to the Budds Creek National review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

