In the 450 Class, Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen led wire-to-wire to win moto one, holding off his teammate Chase Sexton and then a late Dylan Ferrandis charge. In the second moto, Roczen once again positioned himself into the lead and took off. Ferrandis got a top-five start as he battled with Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, and Eli Tomac. The #2 was passed by all three riders and eventually Sexton was bested by Ferrandis and Tomac and fell behind as the #14 and #3 charged towards Roczen. Ferrandis was able to make a pass for the lead and he held on to win the moto and overall. Ferrandis and Roczen flopped their 2-1 finishes from the first moto, tying with 47 points apiece, but Ferrandis earned the overall because of his better finish in the second moto. Tomac finished 4-3 for third overall, edging out Sexton's 3-4 for the final spot on the overall podium. Through nine rounds, Ferrandis continues to lead the points standings over Ken Roczen by 39 points.