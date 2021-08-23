A the Budds Creek National round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, two hometown boys showed out in the 450 Class. Maryland native Justin Rodbell, who grew up about 15 minutes from Budds Creek Motocross Park, finished in a season-best 12th overall after 12-14 moto finishes, and Delaware native Coty Schock put in a career-day of his own. The FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing rider earned both a new career-best moto finish with a seventh in the first moto and he claimed a new career-best overall finish ninth overall on his #72 CRF450R. After the racing, we caught up to the boys who grew up spinning laps on the track they now compete on as pros.
Coty Schock | 7-11 for ninth overall
Racer X: Coty Schock, take us through your day today.
Today was pretty good for me. Another step in the right direction. Went 7-11 for ninth overall. First moto, got a good start and just kinda kept it there the whole time. I think [Marvin Musquin] ended up going down and yeah, I just kinda capitalized on that and finished seventh. I was like, ‘Heck ya, that’s pretty cool!’ Second moto, the jump was okay. And then a few of us went down in the first turn, it was kinda a domino effect. [Dean] Wilson and I literally both came from last. I’m not sure what he got second moto, but I came from 40th to 11th. And for me to do that type of ride, it goes to show that I belong up there. It was a really good ride for me. I gave it 110 percent, everything I had. To get tenth overall last weekend and to get ninth overall this weekend, I’m like, “That’s pretty cool!” So we’ll just keep building and enjoy riding our dirt bike honestly.
So you had those few motos in a row where you had issues with the chain popping off and such. On a day like today when it’s hot and everyone around you is having issues, how are you able to be so consistent? What are you doing during the week to work on that?
Having the little hiccup at Southwick, I mean that was a freak thing. Then leading into Spring Creek, the two chains, that was a freak thing. And we just kinda had a cloud over our head. And I told Tony [Archer, mechanic], “We need to go back into boot camp, we’re not supposed be around these guys.” With all respect, it’s just I know that I can do better. And these past two weekends have been good to me. And it goes to show that hard work does pay off.
As your results continue to improve, it seems like your popularity in the industry is as well. Do you wish you were still just kinda grinding away under the radar without the talk? Are there added nerves and higher expectations that come with that?
I don’t really feel pressure. The expectations are to be top ten, they expect me to do that. But if I’m having fun on my motorcycle, the results will come. I mean, you gotta keep it fun. Everyone under that tent has a smile on their face. And we just look forward to the next weekend and going and racing our dirt bikes. So yeah, it’s pretty badass to do.
Your seventh was a career-best, right? And I believe your best overall finish before this was a tenth, so that’s a new career-best overall, too, correct?
Yeah, it’s a best moto finish and today was my best overall finish.
Growing up only two hours from here, riding and racing here for years, what was it like to have this ride in front of your home crowd?
To do it in front of the hometown crowd, that was awesome. I’ve never had so many people over at our tent saying, “Coty! Coty! Coty!” I’m like, I’m a people person, so I try to give everyone the time of day. It can be overwhelming at times, but the people stand out in the heat all day and they deserve some love. And if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be racing our dirt bike. They’re what makes the sport go round. It’s cool. Having the people yell my name out on the track when I’m tired, definitely gives you a little boost of energy. I’m very fortunate for them.
So your mechanic’s wife didn’t have their baby so he was able to help you throughout the race without having to leave. That’s good!
Oh no, Tony’s in the clear right now! We got another race! I’m still waiting for that pitboard to be like, “Gotta go!” No, I’m really happy for him. I’m about to be a really proud uncle. [Laughs] It’s a new chapter in our lives. [Note: Schock lives with Archer and his wife in California.]
Anything else to add?
The fans are awesome. It’s sick to see. The track was amazing, the crew crushed it, we got lucky with the weather. It was good for us.
Justin Rodbell | 12-14 for 14th overall.
Racer X: Justin Rodbell, take us through your home race today.
Qualified ninth in the first qualifying. Pretty sure I was 15th in the second one. It was a great day. I went 12-14 in the motos for 12th, I think. Best day I’ve had this year. Home track, great crew here. Made some changes to the bike this week, actually. Tried a different shock. So, we’re trying things. Getting better. So yeah, it was a great day. I’m thankful to have the SGB crew helping me and with what happened out there. And just everyone, man, it was a great day. Seeing all the locals here cheering me on, that was badass. I don’t think I’ve ever had that much support in my life. For being a kid like me, it feels pretty cool to have a day like today. I’m just blessed to have the day. Man, I can’t complain, it was a great day. Rode dirt bikes and had fun. Dude it’s badass.
Anything you’re going to change for next weekend?
Yeah, we’re going to work on some changes, I think we can get better. We can always get better, me and the bike. So, we’ll make some more changes and hopefully in the right direction. We’ll see what happens at Ironman.
Anything to add?
Naw, just buy my merch, keep it rocking. Thanks everyone!