A the Budds Creek National round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, two hometown boys showed out in the 450 Class. Maryland native Justin Rodbell, who grew up about 15 minutes from Budds Creek Motocross Park, finished in a season-best 12th overall after 12-14 moto finishes, and Delaware native Coty Schock put in a career-day of his own. The FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing rider earned both a new career-best moto finish with a seventh in the first moto and he claimed a new career-best overall finish ninth overall on his #72 CRF450R. After the racing, we caught up to the boys who grew up spinning laps on the track they now compete on as pros.

Coty Schock | 7-11 for ninth overall

Racer X: Coty Schock, take us through your day today.

Today was pretty good for me. Another step in the right direction. Went 7-11 for ninth overall. First moto, got a good start and just kinda kept it there the whole time. I think [Marvin Musquin] ended up going down and yeah, I just kinda capitalized on that and finished seventh. I was like, ‘Heck ya, that’s pretty cool!’ Second moto, the jump was okay. And then a few of us went down in the first turn, it was kinda a domino effect. [Dean] Wilson and I literally both came from last. I’m not sure what he got second moto, but I came from 40th to 11th. And for me to do that type of ride, it goes to show that I belong up there. It was a really good ride for me. I gave it 110 percent, everything I had. To get tenth overall last weekend and to get ninth overall this weekend, I’m like, “That’s pretty cool!” So we’ll just keep building and enjoy riding our dirt bike honestly.

So you had those few motos in a row where you had issues with the chain popping off and such. On a day like today when it’s hot and everyone around you is having issues, how are you able to be so consistent? What are you doing during the week to work on that?

Having the little hiccup at Southwick, I mean that was a freak thing. Then leading into Spring Creek, the two chains, that was a freak thing. And we just kinda had a cloud over our head. And I told Tony [Archer, mechanic], “We need to go back into boot camp, we’re not supposed be around these guys.” With all respect, it’s just I know that I can do better. And these past two weekends have been good to me. And it goes to show that hard work does pay off.