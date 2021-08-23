The mutual respect and the camaraderie almost between you and Dylan battling, it’s really fun to watch. Talk about racing with a guy like that, that you have mutual respect for. You guys ride clean. I would assume it makes the racing a lot more enjoyable.

Yeah, absolutely. All year I feel like we’ve done a really good job on getting the crowd what they want. He’s obviously going really well right now. He’s a tough competitor and really difficult. Even when I’m on my good days I don’t really make up that many points, if any at all. Today was a pretty good day for me, besides maybe with the bike setup. In general, I didn’t make up any points and we have less and less races to go. At the same time, it’s enough time for something to happen and to make it interesting, but it is what it is. All I can do is focus on myself and what’s going on in my camp over here. Obviously, we have a lot of respect for each other. He’s riding so well right now, it’s tough.

In that second moto when Dylan makes that pass, is there not another line that is available or an option? Is the bike maxed out at that point? What limits you from overtaking Dylan in that second moto?

I knew he was going to come up the inside. I noticed it right away at the top. So, I just tried to actually slow down a little bit and hit my mark really good and see if I could make the run for it somehow coming back up to the step-up. Especially in that scenario also going down the hill and with how rough it was, my bike just wasn’t simply stable enough for me to send it down there a little bit more. I was losing everywhere going down the hill. So, that was probably my bad side today. I still tried everything to not get into those situations, but it is what it is. We gave it our all and he made the pass stick. I made a run again actually with two laps to go or so. I actually got super close again, but I just got messed up by a lapper again and it put just enough of a gap in-between us where I just couldn’t do anything anymore.

With it being a hot race, do you try to go out there to make a statement or impress anybody? You’re going out there and doing it for yourself, but do you feel like people can kind of lay off of you with the comments that you won’t be able to perform when it’s hot? What are your thoughts on when people say stuff like that?

I haven’t really heard any of that. I train in the heat as well. You need to be robust enough to make it through, but the pace is just super high too. When somebody is gelling with the bike… I’m there with Chase [teammate]. When you’re not really feeling that comfortable, it wears you out a lot more. I felt like in both motos I really had to muscle the bike around to be able to go at the speed that we went. Of course, that makes it tougher towards the end of the moto. So, we’re definitely just trying to make the bike better and make it easier on ourselves as well, so we don’t have to force things so much. I struggled, especially today, with just being precise for that reason, just because my bike was bouncing all over the place. I had to leave a few tenths on the track in certain spots. So, I wasn’t too happy about that. We have to try to do as good as possible. When you’re already in such a good position, it comes down to some grit. I also know coming to Budds Creek it’s not even like the temperature, the actual number that is ever really that hot, but once the sun comes out and wherever you are at the start gate, there’s just no breeze. We all have fans and umbrellas and gloves and helmets, so there’s a lot of stuff we’re carrying around. That place, when you see it’s in the mid-80s, you can prepare yourself for a pretty miserable day.