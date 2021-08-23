Long-time pro Jason Thomas was on hand during Saturday’s Budds Creek National to catch all the action from round nine of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. We fired off some questions and here’s what he saw.

Did the rain have a big impact on the race track?

It did, and a positive one at that. The Friday rains were not ideal for track crews but when the gates dropped Saturday, the conditions were great. I am a big fan of a hard rain leading up to the event as it soaks all the way through the layers of soil. Artificial watering never achieves the same level of penetration. That softer dirt gives traction regardless of line choice. It opens up the insides and outsides, especially at Budds Creek where the insides can become too hard-packed to utilize.

It was rutty in sections but again, the crew deserves a ton of credit. They were out there in between each moto ensuring a safe, challenging track throughout the day. I’ve raced this Budds Creek track in about every condition imaginable and a setup like Saturday is my favorite. It was very similar to 2003 conditions with a soft base that hardened throughout the day.

So many lappers. What was the reason?

The rains on Friday created a big wash out area at the bottom of a few downhills. One of the slower sections of the track had to be removed completely, lowering the lap times significantly. We saw qualifying times dip down near the 1:40 mark which might be the lowest of the season. With shorter lap times, math dictates that the leaders will catch the backmarkers in less time, creating more lapped traffic.

This Budds Creek track is also notoriously difficult to pass on which didn’t help matters. As Roczen entered many of the corners, he was forced to follow lappers into the main line, causing a traffic jam.