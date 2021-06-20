FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

Round three of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is done and dusted so Weege and JT joined me to talk about everything and anything that happened at High Point Raceway. From Dylan Ferrandis and Jalek Swoll’s wins, to AC’s first moto to Justin Cooper’s moto win, THE Jett Lawrence’s sign contest, how Weege is bought and paid for, and more.

Listen to the High Point National review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.