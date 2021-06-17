Mud races are funny in this way. They can be a bummer; they can be dreary. They can ruin a weekend plan. They can also open up the door for a surprise winner, though, and when that happens, suddenly mud races are the best races of all. You can ask anyone who went to the 1997 High Point National about that. They’ll answer with just two words: Damon. Bradshaw.

Not like Bradshaw wins were supposed to be shocking. Dude had as much talent, flash, and speed as anyone. How good was Damon Bradshaw? A modern-day equivalent would have been Jett Lawrence battling Eli Tomac for 450 wins…last year. When Jett was 16. Yes, Bradshaw’s first professional supercross main event came in the premier class at San Diego in 1989, and he battled then-supercross-dominator Rick Johnson for the lead before finishing third. At 16. The next year he won the Anaheim opener. Two years later and Damon, at 19, was arguably the best supercross rider in the world, on the verge of the 250 Supercross Championship before he fell apart under pressure at the last race. He was never the same, the mega-pressure at a young age—and to end Honda’s long run of dominance and bring Yamaha back to prominence—crushing him at the same time that Jeremy McGrath was readying his assault on the record books.

It was so bad that Bradshaw went from would-be supercross champion to retired by the end of his fifth pro season. But even when he was struggling, Bradshaw was always good at High Point Raceway. In 1993, in the midst of the burn out that led to him to quit, he still won the High Point race. There was always something about that track, and especially those fans, that worked for Bradshaw. He was a North Carolina native, but High Point, some six hours away in Pennsylvania, seemed like a home track.

“Everyone always said it was my home track, meaning that I raced there all the time, but I didn’t ride there anymore than anybody else,” he says. “We’d race amateur day during that national. That was it because that was the only time we could ride there. We would go there and ride the day before the national as a kid.”

Instead, Bradshaw just points to the terrain—and how rough, gnarly, and natural High Point was in those days, as something that worked for him.