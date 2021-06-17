Big news heading into this weekend’s third round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at High Point Raceway: defending 450 Class champion Zach Osborne reaggravated his back injury (bulging disc in his spine) at round two in Colorado on June 5 and is out for the remainder of the season. Osborne suffered the injury prior to the Orlando 2 round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in February but tried to ride through it. He missed several races before announcing he would sit out the remainder of the supercross season in order to recover fully with hopes of defending his #1 plate in Pro Motocross. However, the injury has not healed as Osborne had hoped and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider reaggravating the injury at the Thunder Valley National when he pulled out of the second moto early on. Now, Osborne has confirmed he will not only miss this weekend’s race in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania—and the remainder of the season. Osborne, who will return to the team next year after re-signing with the team recently, now hopes for a full recover for the the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Through two rounds, Osborne recorded moto finishes of 13-5-12-40 and earned 33 total points, sitting 57 points behind championship leader Ken Roczen. The three-rider 450 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team is already without Jason Anderson, who suffered a practice crash prior to round two that resulted in a broken hand. With Anderson set to miss at least six to eight weeks and Osborne now out for the season, Dean Wilson will fly the long flag for the Husqvarna squad.

Below is the full press release from Husqvarna: