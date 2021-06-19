The second moto turned out to be one of the craziest motos in recent memory. It all started out with Aaron Plessinger and Justin Barcia battling for the holeshot, but both riders would fade down the order oddly quick. Instead, Cianciarulo shot into the early lead, and it seemed like much of the first moto story at first.

That is, until Eli Tomac finally found his groove for what seems like the first time all season and the three-time 450 class champion wrangled in his younger teammate for the lead. Tomac was back, but not so fast! By the mid-point of the moto, Ferrandis and Roczen were the fastest two riders on the track as they both were coming back from mid-pack starts and caught Cianciarulo.

Ferrandis tried to make the pass on Cianciarulo for second, but nearly lost third to Roczen in the process as the trio exchanged passes in a tremendous battle. Once both Ferrandis and Roczen were clear of Cianciarulo, they not only started chunking into Tomac’s lead, but they actually got into a frantic battle with each other for second. Roczen passed Ferrandis only for Ferrandis to pass him right back three corners later in the first true showdown between the top two in the championship all year.

It really seemed like they were going to catch Tomac at one point, but the charge settled and Tomac held on for a triumphant first moto win of the season. The day belonged to Dylan Ferrandis though as his 2-2 scores were just enough to earn him his second overall win of the season and help him regain the points lead in the championship by just three points.

“It’s amazing. What a race. The crowd is amazing today, I love it,” said Ferrandis. “Yeah, I don’t know. I got a good start and I kind of followed on Ken for a little bit. I didn’t do it on purpose but I’m glad I did because he was really fast today. It was just a war. Eli was on rails and he kind of gapped me and then it was a big fight with Ken. He passed me, I repassed him, we kind of got bar to bar but without being dirty I think so that was really fun, at least for me. After was crazy. We came back on Adam and passed him and then Ken tried to pass me, and it was gnarly. There was one section after the start where he was a little faster than me. I needed a little more traction. Every lap was crazy. I tried one lap to make a gap in that section and then he got me and then I tried again. That was just crazy. Getting the overall here is a dream come true again and stoked to get the red plate back. I’m really happy to see the crowd too, that’s really good.”