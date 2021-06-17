250 CLASS

Joey Crown – HEAD | OUT

Comment: Crown was hoping to return for High Point after sustaining a concussion before the Atlanta Supercross but is now shooting to come back at RedBud.

Kyle Greeson – SHOULDER, COLLARBONE | TBD

Comment: The privateer is hoping to return to racing soon after a practice crash separated his shoulder and fractured his collarbone.

Seth Hammaker – UNKNOWN | OUT

Comment: Hammaker missed Thunder Valley after announcing the following on Instagram: " I haven’t been feeling 100% lately and don’t want to risk injuring myself out there or do further damage, so I’m going to take some time to focus on my health." He also said he hoped to be back by High Point, but will miss the action this weekend and instead eyes RedBud as his return.

Grant Harlan – HEAD, ELBOW, WRIST, CHEST, LUNG | IN

Comment: Harlan will be back in action at High Point after suffering major injuries during supercross.

Alex Martin – ARM | OUT

Comment: Martin went down hard during practice at Thunder Valley and fractured his ulna and radius in his right arm. He’s had surgery and is taking it week by week right now, although he told us he definitely plans on racing more this summer.

Jeremy Martin – WRIST, SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Martin went down in the second moto at Thunder Valley and reinjured a fractured left scaphoid, an injury he’s been dealing with for months. He’s also been racing a with a “bum left shoulder.” We heard Jeremy was going to attempt to race this weekend, but he suffered another crash while trying to prep for the race and broke some fingers. He’s out at least for the weekend.