FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

Round two of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship has happened and there is a lot to discuss from Ken Roczen’s dominant ride to Dylan Ferrandis being great again. We also cover if it is panic button time for Eli Tomac, J-Mart and Alex “Troll Train” Martin’s injuries, Justin Cooper’s ride, and much more.

Listen to the Thunder Valley National review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.