450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Thunder Valley

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Thunder Valley

June 7, 2021 5:00pm
Round two of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship has happened and there is a lot to discuss from Ken Roczen's dominant ride to Dylan Ferrandis being great again. We also cover if it is panic button time for Eli Tomac, J-Mart and Alex "Troll Train" Martin's injuries, Justin Cooper's ride, and much more.

Listen to the Thunder Valley National review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

Round two of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship has happened and there is a lot to discuss from Ken Roczen’s dominant ride to Dylan Ferrandis being great again. We also cover if it is panic button time for Eli Tomac, J-Mart and Alex “Troll Train” Martin’s injuries, Justin Cooper’s ride, and much more.

Listen to the Thunder Valley National review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

