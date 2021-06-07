Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen started this Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship campaign setting low expectations. In the preseason press conference, he talked about feeling “disconnected” to motocross after skipping the 2020 campaign. He mentioned being five seconds off in lap times. He mentioned trying to just improve as the season went on. He seemed subdued and low on confidence.

Now he has started the season winning three of the first four motos, with a 1-1 sweep for the overall victory at the Toyota Trucks Thunder Valley National in Colorado. So was Ken really expecting to start slow, or was this some sort of mind trick? He addressed that and other questions in the post-race press conference.

Racer X: Ken, you were not exuding confidence coming into this season. You’ve now won three of the four motos. Are you surprised with your own performances to start this year?

Ken Roczen: Yeah, a little bit, to be honest. Like you said, I wasn’t really full of confidence and definitely had some work to do. Luckily, the muscle memory starts kicking in. I’m starting to feel better. We did some work to the bike as well that I wasn’t 100 percent sold on when I left the track during the week, but you’ve got to go racing and prove that it’s better and I actually really enjoyed that today. I knew what the bike was doing. Also I like Thunder Valley in general. I think the ruts and the clay kind of dirt just suits me very well. I dealt with the bike really well. Honestly, I enjoyed both motos. I really enjoyed the first one. Obviously it was me and Adam [Cianciarulo] and Dylan [Ferrandis] battling. It was super fun. Not just because I won, but in general, just being there the whole entire moto and us three battling and passing each other was a lot of fun. I also liked how in the beginning it’s been a bit of a debate with not ripping it as deep, but I didn’t mind it because it allowed us to move around on the track a lot and use a lot of different lines. I really enjoyed that side of things.

In supercross you talked a lot about settings that you were changing with your team, and you just mentioned settings again. I’m just curious if you can elaborate a little bit as a rider at your level, do you ever find settings and then say, “I’m going to run with this?”

The most difficult part is really just finding a good base. So, every rider is different. For example, Chase [Sexton, Honda HRC teammate] likes his bike set up completely different than what I do. I just feel like we weren’t there. The base that we had coming off of supercross was not good enough. I was pretty boisterous about it. Obviously, I still know how to ride a dirt bike, but at the same time I had a little bit of difficulty exactly feeling [what I needed to]. I just needed some time on the bike, needed time riding moto and get used to some stuff. I’m pretty pumped with what we have come up with so far. Then obviously there’s a good balance. I’ve got to do some motos, too. I haven’t done a 30 plus two until almost the week leading into Pala, or just the week before. So there’s like this perfect balance of you’ve got to get some testing in, but then the time runs away as well. Basically what I raced with in Pala, it gave me a good idea of what the bike is doing and what I need. So based off of that and what our thoughts were, we had a couple of days under our belt with some motos and also doing some testing on Thursday. It’s not easy because I rode well in Pala, but I definitely felt like we needed to get the bike better to help me out a little bit more. But just because you try new settings it doesn’t mean that it will be better when you race it. So I was a little unsure about it on Thursday, but came here and we made a tiny little clicker adjustment after the first practice and I pretty much just ran with it. I think what will help as well is just more time with that setting. Now that I’ve put it through a couple motos, I felt solid about it. I really did. Obviously, it would be good to try the setting on a couple other types of dirt, but we always want to try to get the bike better and you’re never going to really get it a hundred percent in everything, but it’s really just whether I can deal with the negative if it has a lot of positive. So, I was really happy with what our suspension guys came up with. Not to mention, I also have a new suspension guy, Trey, that came from GEICO back in the day and he’s helping me out, too. So far, I was pretty pumped with what the team came up with.