Take me through late in that second moto. First, you had [Aaron] Plessinger dogging you for a long time. That was fun to watch. And then [Dylan] Ferrandis came up on you. Just take me through that second moto. You were in a fight for almost all of it.

I didn’t know that was AP behind me, but he hounded me so hard for it felt like at least 15 minutes. It was something else. I just had to ride my own race. I didn’t feel the best at the beginning, so I was just searching around. I got away from him. Kind of got on my own, gapped those guys a little behind me. Then Ferrandis those last couple laps just dropped the hammer. That’s usually kind of my style, so I was a little bit bummed on it just because I wanted to obviously finish the best I could that moto. But all in all, it was a good day. Those Yamaha boys are riding hard right now, so definitely need to stay on it.

Obviously, this is the first MX season we have here with GasGas. How has that been setting up the motorcycle? Obviously in the previous years there’s been no settings really to go off, but you look like you’ve transitioned really, really well into motocross, sort of better than you did when you were back on the Yamahas.

For sure. It’s been good. I’ve enjoyed it. Lots of work. We don’t have a test rider, so I do all my own testing. I really enjoy working with our crew chief, Rich, and all the mechanics and our suspension guy, Adam. He’s really, really good. He’s worked with a lot of past champions and stuff. So, it’s been enjoyable. It’s funny. All the testing we were doing before the season we were about a week out, and something was missing. I was happy. I could ride it, but I was like, just not really vibing it that much. There was just something missing. Pretty much the last day of riding before Pala, they just randomly brought out a setting. It wasn’t even planned or anything like that. I was super stoked because it worked really good. I’m super sensitive with front-end feel, so they found something that was plush but also held up. Pretty much every rider wants plush with hold-up as well, plush but stiff. They found something good for me. Like I said, it’s been enjoyable. I’m enjoying riding a lot right now. The team is cool. I look forward to a lot more good things.