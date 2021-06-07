Hansel was watching you and [Zach] Osborne in practice waving at each other, thumbs-upping. What was happening there in qualifying?

That guy. We’ve had an interesting relationship, him and I. it started with us getting into it in practice, if you guys remember. Maybe getting close to five years ago, and I ended up with a torn ACL so I couldn’t stand the guy for a while. But he’s a really cool dude. I respect him as a person. Now he always is getting behind me in practice, always. I looked back at him today before I did my fast lap. I’m not going to pull into the mechanics area or waste time out there. I’m like, you know what? Just grab a tow. Let’s take her to the front. That’s basically what I was signaling with him. But I’m always giving him crap for following me around.

You mentioned knowing that Kenny was telling the truth about his pre-season form. How much riding do you guys do together anymore? I know you used to ride together a lot. Do you see each other during the week or ride together during the week much, or has it been a long time now?

It’s been a long time. When he’s in California and I’m in California if we’re riding outdoors, we’ll hang out, wake up and ride. I’m at [James] Stewart’s and he’s at Sandbox in Florida right now, so we don’t get to ride together too much. Kenny has been one of my best friends since I just turned pro, like 16. As soon as he came over and we were all training together and stuff. So, I talk to him all the time. Mostly not about dirt bike stuff. It’s funny. We’re pretty transparent with each other and what we’re thinking about, what’s going on in our lives, in the sport and all that stuff. He was definitely not kidding when he said that he was coming in and wasn’t sure where he was at. He’ll tell you. We did a moto together in Elsinore a couple weeks ago and I put some time on the man. He beat me by 36 seconds the second moto. I’m like, come on, man.