You have two weeks off. How do you prepare and maintain yourself mentally and physically?

Honestly, we’re just getting started in this championship, so we’re not really burnt out or anything like that. Really haven’t had a break like this early on in a Pro Motocross championship before so it’s a little bit different, but it gives us more time to work on stuff that we need to work on. I definitely don’t think we’re where we need to be yet, but we’re definitely taking steps there because doing a lot better than last weekend. It was a good day overall and I think going into this two-week break we’re just going to work on our weaknesses. I think that goes for everyone else, too. Really excited to keep racing. I wish we didn’t have a weekend off, but it opens it up for some people to do something with the bike and testing and all that. We didn’t really get too much time to prep coming off the supercross championship. So, we did what we could, and we showed up and we’re in a really good spot. So, we’re going to keep this momentum rolling and just get more into the outdoor flow.

Take us through those passes that you applied to the Jett early in that second moto, and then the one that he got you at that looked like it almost took you down. What did you think of that? Are you fine with it?

Yeah. To be honest, I forgot all about it. It was fun. I wanted to make it interesting. No one wants a boring race. I definitely want to get on it early on lap one. I don’t like doing that [giving up the lead]. So, I made it hard for him. I felt him get closer a couple times in that turn. I really felt like I was taking the right line there. I was kind of missing the big braking bumps and the big holes. I didn’t think he would be able to get that close, so I’ve got to watch it back and see how he did it. I heard him get on it early, and I knew he was going to come to the outside to try to block me. It took pretty much everything I had to keep the bike up. He came across pretty hot. It’s all good. It’s racing and I would do the same thing. All in all, it was a fun battle. I just wished I could have put a little bit more of a fight up at the end. Just was pretty drained from both motos. I had pretty good battles in both motos, and it was a dog fight. Definitely was a little bit winded towards the end there, but I think everyone was. Just got to push through that stuff. It was a fun day overall. A lot of battles.