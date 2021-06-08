In his second full year of racing AMA Supercross and Motocross professionally, the pieces of the puzzle are starting to fall into place for Jalek Swoll. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider showed significant improvement in the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship compared to his debut season, as he picked up his first professional podium finish at the Arlington 2 Supercross before finishing fifth in the 250SX West Region—gaining over 45 more points than he did in 2020.

After completing only five rounds of Pro Motocross in 2020 due to a shoulder injury, Swoll is eyeing up his first full season in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He finished 12-13 for 11th overall at the opening round and then finished 10-6 for 7th overall at the Thunder Valley National. Our man on the ground, Aaron Hansel, caught up to Swoll following the second moto.

Jalek Swoll: Practice was not so good, to say the least. I struggle with getting the tracks down really fast and just putting it out there, but I felt really good in the race. It just takes getting in the mix. The first moto was pretty good, it was P10. Not the best, could have been better, but I feel like we really changed it around in the second moto. I was battling around fifth for a while.